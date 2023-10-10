arctic-wolf-expands-capabilities-with-acquisition-of-revelstoke

Arctic Wolf, a leading cybersecurity company, has announced its plans to acquire Revelstoke, a security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) platform developer. The acquisition will enhance Arctic Wolf’s ability to detect and respond to cybersecurity attacks more efficiently and comprehensively.

Key Takeaway Arctic Wolf’s acquisition of Revelstoke will enhance its cybersecurity platform by enabling faster and more comprehensive detection and response capabilities. The addition of Revelstoke’s SOAR technology will provide turnkey solutions for customers, eliminating the need for separate modules and enhancing Arctic Wolf’s expertise in security operations.

Enhancing Detection and Response Capabilities

Arctic Wolf’s flagship software provides a unified view of potential threats by collecting data from endpoints, cloud environments, and networks. With the addition of Revelstoke’s platform, Arctic Wolf aims to offer tailored response actions at scale, eliminating the need for customers to purchase new modules and simplifying the process of achieving SOAR outcomes.

This acquisition aligns with Arctic Wolf’s goal of providing advanced technology and deep security operations expertise to its customers. By incorporating Revelstoke’s platform into its existing offerings, Arctic Wolf can deliver turnkey SOAR solutions.

Revelstoke’s Innovative Offerings

Founded in 2020 and based in San Jose, Revelstoke offers a range of automated security processes through its platform. The platform includes pre-built integrations and a playbook library, allowing customers to configure workflows with minimal code. It also features a reporting capability that quantifies the business impact of a security team’s work.

Revelstoke’s “unified data layer” connects various IT and cybersecurity applications for automation and orchestration purposes. The platform incorporates AI and large language models to streamline response playbook building.

Continuing Growth and Expansion

Prior to the acquisition, Revelstoke raised $38 million from investors including SYN Ventures, ClearSky Security, Rally Ventures, and Crosslink Capital. As part of the acquisition, it is unclear whether Revelstoke’s team will join Arctic Wolf.

This marks Arctic Wolf’s third acquisition, following the purchases of RootSecure, a cybersecurity vulnerability assessment toolkit, and Tetra Defense, a ransomware stress test vendor. With over 2,000 employees, Arctic Wolf was last valued at $4.3 billion and has been recognized as one of Deloitte’s fastest-growing companies.