New CEO Announcement: Bumble Appoints Lidiane Jones As Chief Executive Officer

In a surprising move, dating app Bumble has announced a leadership change, with Slack CEO Lidiane Jones set to take over as the new chief executive. Jones, who assumed the role of CEO at Slack last year, has a diverse background that includes stints at Salesforce, Microsoft, and Sonos. She will begin her tenure at Bumble starting next year.

Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder of Bumble, will be transitioning to the executive chair role. She expressed her confidence in Jones, stating that her expertise and track record in product and technology make her a valuable addition to Bumble Inc.

A Smooth Transition for Bumble, but a Challenge for Slack

While Bumble now has a clear line of succession, Slack finds itself in a challenging situation. The company was acquired by Salesforce for nearly $28 billion at the end of 2020. Just two years later, founder CEO Stewart Butterfield announced his departure and named Lidiane Jones as his successor.

Butterfield had high praise for Jones, emphasizing her pragmatic and practical approach, as well as her passion and creativity. The transition to Jones as CEO was intended to ensure that Slack maintained its unique identity while integrating with Salesforce.

Lidiane Jones: A Leader with Enterprise and Consumer Experience

Jones brings a wealth of experience in both the enterprise and consumer settings. Before her role at Slack, she spent three years at Salesforce, where she held various positions, including head of product for Commerce Cloud and general manager of Commerce Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Experience Cloud.

Prior to joining Salesforce, Jones spent 13 years at Microsoft, working on several products such as Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Project, and Azure Machine Learning. She also served as the VP of product at Sonos for four years.

About Bumble and its Evolution

Bumble was founded in 2014 by Whitney Wolfe Herd and former Tinder employees. The app differentiated itself by allowing women to initiate conversations and taking a feminist and safety-oriented approach to dating. Bumble implemented policies to combat ghosting, doxing, and the sharing of unwanted sexual photos, and introduced features to protect users from abusive behavior.

Bumble was initially majority-owned by European dating giant Badoo, but Badoo’s founder, Andrey Andreev, later sold his stake in Bumble’s parent company. Wolfe Herd assumed the role of CEO, and the company expanded to include not only Bumble but also other apps, such as Fruitz and Official.

The Future of Bumble and the Dating App Market

Bumble’s leadership change comes at a time when the dating app market is facing challenges, particularly among young people. A recent study revealed that 79% of US college students do not use dating apps regularly, and even Tinder, the most widely used dating app, is seeing a decline in its popularity.

Bumble’s stock has also been affected by changing user behaviors, with its value dropping since its IPO in 2021. However, the company’s Q3 earnings exceeded expectations, with revenue increasing by 19% year-over-year.

As the new year approaches, Lidiane Jones will bring her fresh perspective and experience to guide Bumble into the next chapter of its growth, much like she did when she assumed the CEO position at Slack.