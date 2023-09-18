Newsnews
News

Prosus, Naspers CEO Bob Van Dijk Resigns Unexpectedly

Written by: Ashia Lindstrom | Published: 18 September 2023
prosus-naspers-ceo-bob-van-dijk-resigns-unexpectedly
News

In a surprising turn of events, Bob van Dijk, the CEO of Dutch e-commerce investor Prosus and its controlling shareholder Naspers, has abruptly resigned from his position. Effective immediately, Van Dijk has stepped down as the chief executive and also resigned from the board. The announcement came without any specific reasons provided for his departure.

Key Takeaway

CEO Bob van Dijk abruptly steps down as the chief executive of Prosus and Naspers, allowing Ervin Tu to assume the role of interim chief executive. No specific reasons have been given for Van Dijk’s departure.

Ervin Tu, the Group Chief Investment Officer of Prosus, has been appointed as the interim chief executive for companies that hold significant stakes in major commerce enterprises and startups across the globe. While the companies did not provide any details about the reasons behind Van Dijk’s departure, they did express their gratitude for his leadership during his tenure.

“The Boards of Prosus and Naspers want to thank Bob for his decade-long leadership,” said Koos Bekker, the chair of Prosus. He further added, “During this time, we have established substantial businesses in Classifieds, Food Delivery, and Payments, as well as ventured into new fields. We appreciate Bob’s contributions and wish him success in his future career.”

The boards of Prosus and Naspers along with Van Dijk mutually agreed upon his departure. However, it has been announced that he will continue to provide consultancy services to the board for a year. The sudden change in leadership has left many speculating about the future direction of both Prosus and Naspers.

Meanwhile, Ervin Tu expressed his excitement about his new role as the interim chief executive. “Prosus is operating with momentum. I am honored to assume this role and play a part in shaping the future of the Group. I am incredibly excited about the team around me and eager to get started,” he said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Prosus, Naspers CEO Bob Van Dijk Resigns Unexpectedly
News

Prosus, Naspers CEO Bob Van Dijk Resigns Unexpectedly

by Ashia Lindstrom | 18 September 2023
Roam Unveils New EV Bus Model To Tap Kenya’s Mass Transit Sector
News

Roam Unveils New EV Bus Model To Tap Kenya’s Mass Transit Sector

by Ronica Abrahamson | 18 September 2023
9 Must-Read Books Set In San Francisco
News

9 Must-Read Books Set In San Francisco

by Laurianne Vancleave | 18 September 2023
The Future Of Electric Motorcycles: Insights From Erik Buell
News

The Future Of Electric Motorcycles: Insights From Erik Buell

by Easter Light | 18 September 2023
Real Estate Tech Companies Struggle With High Mortgage Rates
News

Real Estate Tech Companies Struggle With High Mortgage Rates

by Caralie Sunday | 17 September 2023
The Future Of Batteries Requires More Than Just Venture Capital
News

The Future Of Batteries Requires More Than Just Venture Capital

by Gretna Yanes | 17 September 2023
Expanding Opportunities In Elder Tech: Innovative Solutions For Active Aging
News

Expanding Opportunities In Elder Tech: Innovative Solutions For Active Aging

by Doralin Lippert | 17 September 2023
Varda Space Delays Orbital Factory Reentry As Air Force And FAA Withhold Approvals
News

Varda Space Delays Orbital Factory Reentry As Air Force And FAA Withhold Approvals

by Oralie Stallings | 16 September 2023

Recent Stories

Roam Unveils New EV Bus Model To Tap Kenya’s Mass Transit Sector
News

Roam Unveils New EV Bus Model To Tap Kenya’s Mass Transit Sector

by Ashia Lindstrom | 18 September 2023
Prosus, Naspers CEO Bob Van Dijk Resigns Unexpectedly
News

Prosus, Naspers CEO Bob Van Dijk Resigns Unexpectedly

by Ashia Lindstrom | 18 September 2023
10 Amazing Verizon Flip Phone 4G for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Amazing Verizon Flip Phone 4G for 2023

by Ashia Lindstrom | 18 September 2023
12 Amazing 4G Lte Antenna for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Amazing 4G Lte Antenna for 2023

by Ashia Lindstrom | 18 September 2023
10 Best Boba 4G Baby Carrier for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Best Boba 4G Baby Carrier for 2023

by Ashia Lindstrom | 18 September 2023
14 Amazing 4G Flip Phone Verizon for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Amazing 4G Flip Phone Verizon for 2023

by Ashia Lindstrom | 18 September 2023
10 Best 4G Tablet for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Best 4G Tablet for 2023

by Ashia Lindstrom | 18 September 2023
9 Best 4G Lte Modem for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

9 Best 4G Lte Modem for 2023

by Ashia Lindstrom | 18 September 2023