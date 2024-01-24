Newsnews
Web Summit CEO Katherine Maher Leaves To Head NPR After 3 Months

Written by: Dusty Kingston | Published: 25 January 2024
Technology executives can sometimes move at the speed of light, and the recent announcement from Web Summit proves just that. Katherine Maher, who was appointed as CEO and chairperson of the events company in October 2023, is stepping down from her role to take on the position of CEO at National Public Radio (NPR), a non-profit U.S. media group.

Key Takeaway

Katherine Maher, the CEO of Web Summit, has announced her departure after just three months in the role, to take on the position of CEO at National Public Radio (NPR).

A Quick Departure

Maher’s departure comes as a surprise, especially considering the circumstances of her appointment. She stepped into the role at Web Summit during a time of crisis, following the resignation of Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave. Her appointment was aimed at stabilizing the organization after Cosgrave’s controversial remarks led to a number of high-profile people and companies cancelling their participation in the event.

Maher’s Statement

In a statement issued by Web Summit, Maher expressed her love for leading the team and her excitement to contribute in a different way as Chair. She mentioned her sadness at leaving but also her thrill at the new opportunity at NPR.

Web Summit’s Next Steps

Web Summit has already begun the search for a new chief executive as it looks to steer its business into new territory and away from the controversy of last autumn. Maher will stay on as Web Summit CEO to see through the upcoming event in Doha, Qatar, before officially stepping down on March 1. She will then continue as a non-executive chair of Web Summit’s board.

Maher’s Background and NPR’s Opportunity

Maher’s background in tech and policy advocacy, along with her focus on human and digital rights, makes her a fitting choice for NPR. The offer from NPR came “out of the blue,” and Maher felt it was an opportunity she couldn’t turn down, given NPR’s stature in the US and her passion for free information.

Impact on Web Summit

Maher’s quick departure could potentially lead to further damage to Web Summit’s standing amongst speakers and sponsors. However, the company claims that its upcoming events, including the Web Summit in Qatar, are still planned to go ahead.

Additional Developments

In separate developments, Web Summit announced that Craig Becker, Web Summit Chief Events Officer, had joined the board as an executive board director. He will assume the executive director role on the board vacated by Mike Sexton, the Web Summit CMTO, following the end of his 4-year period of service as director.

