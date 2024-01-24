Apple Considers Taking Commissions On Sideloaded Apps In EU, Report Reveals

Apple is contemplating the possibility of implementing new fees and restrictions for apps downloaded outside its App Store in the European Union (EU), according to a recent report from The Wall Street Journal. This move could potentially allow Apple to continue taking a commission on in-app purchases and other sales, even if the apps are discovered and installed from sources other than the App Store.

EU Legislation Impacting App Discovery and Access

The EU is set to introduce a new law that will enable users to download apps to their devices without going through the App Store for the first time. This significant change will have implications for how iOS apps are discovered, marketed, and accessed. Apple has expressed concerns about the potential security risks that this new law may pose to iPhone users, drawing parallels to the existing practice on Android devices.

Challenges and Considerations for Companies

The new legislation in the EU aims to level the playing field between tech giants like Apple and businesses seeking to operate on their platforms. Companies are already exploring ways to capitalize on the new opportunities presented by this legislation. Microsoft is reportedly contemplating the establishment of its own app store for mobile games, while Meta is considering a system that would allow users to download apps from Facebook apps. Additionally, Spotify, a vocal critic of Apple, is planning to offer app downloads on its website.

Apple’s Response and Potential Implications

While the law will specifically apply to European markets, the implications of Apple’s potential actions extend beyond the region. The company’s reported plans to introduce new fees and restrictions for sideloaded apps in the EU could pose a challenge to the intended purpose of the legislation, which sought to provide companies with avenues to conduct business without being subject to Apple’s commissions.