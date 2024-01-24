Exclusive Insider Event: StrictlyVC Comes To Los Angeles On February 29

Get ready for an exclusive insider event coming to Los Angeles on February 29. StrictlyVC is bringing its ultimate insider salon to the city, offering a classic cocktail party with compelling content that you won’t want to miss.

Insider Insights and Networking

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear incredible interviews and gain insider insights from top movers and shakers from Silicon Valley and beyond. The event promises to be a great platform to discover emerging trends and expand your network in a relaxed atmosphere over delicious bites and beverages throughout the evening.

Speaker Lineup

The speaker lineup for the StrictlyVC LA event includes Tekedra Mawakana, co-CEO at Waymo, Trae Stephens, general partner at Founders Fund, and Meredith Whittaker, president of Signal. These industry leaders will share their expertise and provide valuable insights during the event.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. PT

Location: NeueHouse Hollywood, 6121 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

Cost: $150

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be part of an engaging and insightful evening. Reserve your spot now and be a part of this exclusive event in LA!