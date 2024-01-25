Newsnews
Worldcoin Unveils New Orb Design To Enhance User Experience

Written by: Arlen Braley | Published: 25 January 2024
Worldcoin, the crypto project known for its innovative Orb device, is set to launch a revamped version of the futuristic gadget. The upcoming Orb, scheduled for release in the first half of this year, will feature alternative colors and form factors, aiming to exude a more approachable and user-friendly appearance.

Key Takeaway

Worldcoin is set to introduce a redesigned Orb with a more user-friendly appearance, aiming to enhance its global adoption and user base.

Tools for Humanity’s Vision

Alex Blania, CEO and co-founder of Tools for Humanity, the company behind Worldcoin, revealed the plans for the new Orb during a fireside chat at a StrictlyVC event. Emphasizing the need for a design overhaul, Blania expressed his intention to make the Orb “much more friendly” and likened its aesthetic to that of an Apple product.

Enhanced Identity Verification

Worldcoin’s Orb is renowned for its iris-scanning technology, which assigns users a unique “World ID” for accessing the Worldcoin application and digital passport. This verification process aims to ensure the authenticity of individuals’ identities and prevent the creation of multiple accounts.

Global Outreach and Adoption

During the beta testing phase, Worldcoin focused on adoption in various cities, including Buenos Aires, Nairobi, Lisbon, and Bangalore. Despite facing criticism for targeting developing economies, the project has garnered significant interest, with over 190,000 new accounts created in the past week and a total of 3.13 million sign-ups on the platform.

