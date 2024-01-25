Newsnews
Pokemon Company To Investigate Palworld For Alleged IP Infringement

Written by: Wallis Cramer | Published: 25 January 2024
The Pokemon Company has announced its intention to investigate the developer of the viral new game Palworld, Pocketpair, for potential unauthorized use of Pokemon intellectual property. This marks the first official response from the Pokemon Company regarding the controversial game.

Key Takeaway

The Pokemon Company has announced its intention to investigate Palworld’s alleged unauthorized use of Pokemon intellectual property, signaling a potential legal battle between the two entities.

Palworld’s Rapid Success and Controversy

Palworld, a fast-growing survival game developed by Pocketpair, has garnered significant attention by selling over 8 million copies in less than six days. Despite its popularity, the game has also faced allegations of plagiarism and resemblance to Pokemon, prompting the Pokemon Company to take action.

The fusion of monster collecting, automation, and survival/crafting mechanics in Palworld has resonated with players, leading to its rapid success. The game’s modern take on the monster taming genre, which some argue Pokemon pioneered but has not substantially evolved, has attracted a dedicated fan base.

Pocketpair’s Response and Pokemon Company’s Statement

Pocketpair, the developer behind Palworld, has defended the game by emphasizing its similarities to titles like Ark Survival rather than Pokemon. The company’s chief executive, Takuro Mizobe, has raised concerns about receiving slanderous comments and even death threats in response to the controversy.

In its official statement, The Pokemon Company clarified that it has not authorized the use of Pokemon intellectual property or assets in Palworld. The company expressed its commitment to investigating any potential infringement on its intellectual property rights and emphasized its dedication to preserving the world of Pokemon.

