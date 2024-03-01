Newsnews
Lordstown Motors Misled Investors About EV Pickup Sales Potential, SEC Charges

Written by: Liuka Sheriff | Published: 1 March 2024
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken action against Lordstown Motors, accusing the bankrupt company of providing misleading information to investors regarding the sales potential of its Endurance electric pickup truck. The SEC alleges that Lordstown Motors overstated the true demand for the Endurance in a bid to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Takeaway

Lordstown Motors has been charged by the SEC for allegedly misleading investors about the sales potential of its electric pickup truck. The company has agreed to a settlement, but the SEC’s investigation is ongoing.

SEC Charges and Settlement

The SEC has revealed that Lordstown Motors has agreed to a settlement, agreeing to pay $25.5 million. This sum is intended to resolve several ongoing class action lawsuits against the company. Mark Cave, Associate Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement, emphasized the impact of the alleged misrepresentations, stating that they distorted the capital markets and hindered investors’ ability to make well-informed decisions about their investments.

Ongoing Investigation

While Lordstown Motors has agreed to the settlement, the SEC has made it clear that its investigation into the company’s actions is still ongoing. This indicates that further developments may arise as the investigation progresses.

