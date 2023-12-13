Newsnews
Worldcoin Expands Integrations With Minecraft, Reddit, Telegram, Shopify, And Mercado Libre

Written by: Vivienne Boutin | Published: 14 December 2023
Worldcoin, a crypto project co-founded by Sam Altman, has announced the addition of new integrations for its World ID with popular platforms such as Minecraft, Reddit, Telegram, Shopify, and Mercado Libre. This expansion follows the recent update to World ID 2.0, aimed at enhancing online identity verification and distinguishing between bots and “verified humans.”

Key Takeaway

Worldcoin’s expansion of integrations with popular platforms and the introduction of enhanced authentication levels for World IDs reflect its commitment to improving user experiences and identity verification processes.

Enhanced Integrations for Enhanced User Experience

The new integrations are designed to offer enhanced user experiences across various platforms. For instance, Reddit moderators will be able to grant special permissions to users with World ID, providing a mechanism to identify genuine users and prevent spamming. Similarly, Shopify store owners can leverage World ID for fraud prevention and one-time promotions, further enhancing security and user trust.

Three New Types of World IDs

Worldcoin has introduced three different authentication levels for World IDs, catering to varying user preferences and security needs. These include the “casual” or “World ID device level,” the “standard” or “World ID Orb” level, and the “high” or “World ID Orb+” security level, each offering different levels of identity verification.

Expansion Plans and User Growth

Worldcoin is also expanding its onboarding operations in Mexico and Singapore, with plans to extend its presence to more countries in Asia. Despite facing some challenges and criticism, the project has witnessed significant user growth, with almost 5 million people globally having a World ID and about 2.6 million individuals using Orb hardware for identity verification.

