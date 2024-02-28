deel-acquires-zavvy-to-strengthen-hr-services

Consolidation is underway in the HR services sector, with Deel, a $12 billion HR company based in Paris, making a significant move by acquiring Zavvy, an AI-based “people development” startup from Munich. This acquisition is part of Deel’s strategy to enhance its offerings and cater to both distributed and non-distributed workforces.

Deel’s Expansion and Integration Plans

Deel, known for its payroll and HR services for distributed workforces, aims to integrate Zavvy’s personalized career progression, training, and performance management tools into its existing platform. This move aligns with Deel’s goal to incorporate more AI across its expanded portfolio, providing a comprehensive solution for its diverse customer base.

Financial and Strategic Implications

While the financial terms of the acquisition remain undisclosed, sources indicate that the acquisition price exceeded Zavvy’s previous valuation of just under $16 million. Notably, Zavvy was not actively seeking a buyer, as Deel initially approached the company with a partnership proposal. The acquisition underscores Deel’s strong performance, with annual recurring revenues surpassing $400 million and profitability achieved since September 2022.

Future Outlook and Industry Trends

With over 25,000 organizations as customers, including prominent names like Reddit, Shopify, and Nike, Deel’s growth trajectory has been remarkable. The company’s substantial funding and profitability position it well for future endeavors, with potential IPO plans on the horizon. This strategic move comes amid a broader industry shift, as the “future of work” theme continues to evolve in response to changing economic and organizational dynamics.