Newsnews
News

Deel Acquires Zavvy To Strengthen HR Services

Written by: Malanie Hopson | Published: 28 February 2024
deel-acquires-zavvy-to-strengthen-hr-services
News

Consolidation is underway in the HR services sector, with Deel, a $12 billion HR company based in Paris, making a significant move by acquiring Zavvy, an AI-based “people development” startup from Munich. This acquisition is part of Deel’s strategy to enhance its offerings and cater to both distributed and non-distributed workforces.

Key Takeaway

Deel’s acquisition of Zavvy marks a significant step in its expansion strategy, aiming to enhance its HR services and cater to the evolving needs of distributed and non-distributed workforces. The move reflects Deel’s strong financial performance and sets the stage for potential future developments, including IPO plans in the coming years.

Deel’s Expansion and Integration Plans

Deel, known for its payroll and HR services for distributed workforces, aims to integrate Zavvy’s personalized career progression, training, and performance management tools into its existing platform. This move aligns with Deel’s goal to incorporate more AI across its expanded portfolio, providing a comprehensive solution for its diverse customer base.

Financial and Strategic Implications

While the financial terms of the acquisition remain undisclosed, sources indicate that the acquisition price exceeded Zavvy’s previous valuation of just under $16 million. Notably, Zavvy was not actively seeking a buyer, as Deel initially approached the company with a partnership proposal. The acquisition underscores Deel’s strong performance, with annual recurring revenues surpassing $400 million and profitability achieved since September 2022.

Future Outlook and Industry Trends

With over 25,000 organizations as customers, including prominent names like Reddit, Shopify, and Nike, Deel’s growth trajectory has been remarkable. The company’s substantial funding and profitability position it well for future endeavors, with potential IPO plans on the horizon. This strategic move comes amid a broader industry shift, as the “future of work” theme continues to evolve in response to changing economic and organizational dynamics.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

The Potential Fintech IPOs To Watch Out For In 2024
News

The Potential Fintech IPOs To Watch Out For In 2024

by Aprilette Mortenson | 9 February 2024
Slope Secures $30 Million In Funding To Scale B2B Payments Platform
News

Slope Secures $30 Million In Funding To Scale B2B Payments Platform

by Malanie Walls | 28 September 2023
Alta Bands Retailers: Where To Purchase Fitbit Alta Bands
Wearables

Alta Bands Retailers: Where To Purchase Fitbit Alta Bands

by Linnet Chan | 16 January 2024
Who Is Responsible For Cybersecurity In An Organization
TECHNOLOGY

Who Is Responsible For Cybersecurity In An Organization

by Goldi Remington | 12 September 2023
Style Upgrade: Changing The Band On Fitbit Charge HR
Wearables

Style Upgrade: Changing The Band On Fitbit Charge HR

by Sherilyn Beall | 19 January 2024
Who Is Responsible For Developing A Cybersecurity Culture?
TECHNOLOGY

Who Is Responsible For Developing A Cybersecurity Culture?

by Malanie Hopson | 12 September 2023
Charger Hunt: Finding A Fitbit Charge HR Charger
Wearables

Charger Hunt: Finding A Fitbit Charge HR Charger

by Elfreda Urquhart | 21 January 2024
What Is Banking Job
FINTECH

What Is Banking Job

by Malanie Walls | 18 November 2023

Recent Stories

Deel Acquires Zavvy To Strengthen HR Services
News

Deel Acquires Zavvy To Strengthen HR Services

by Malanie Hopson | 28 February 2024
Lightricks Unveils AI-Powered Filmmaking Studio For Story Visualization
News

Lightricks Unveils AI-Powered Filmmaking Studio For Story Visualization

by Malanie Hopson | 28 February 2024
Reliance And Disney To Merge India Media Businesses In $8.5 Billion JV
News

Reliance And Disney To Merge India Media Businesses In $8.5 Billion JV

by Malanie Hopson | 28 February 2024
OpenAI’s Sora And The Rise Of Diffusion Transformers In GenAI
News

OpenAI’s Sora And The Rise Of Diffusion Transformers In GenAI

by Malanie Hopson | 28 February 2024
SambaNova Unveils Samba-1: A Bundle Of Generative AI Models For Enterprise Customers
News

SambaNova Unveils Samba-1: A Bundle Of Generative AI Models For Enterprise Customers

by Malanie Hopson | 28 February 2024
Introducing StarCoder 2: The Latest In AI Code Generation
News

Introducing StarCoder 2: The Latest In AI Code Generation

by Malanie Hopson | 28 February 2024
Revolutionizing Textile Industry: Kombucha Used To Create Eco-Friendly Thread
News

Revolutionizing Textile Industry: Kombucha Used To Create Eco-Friendly Thread

by Malanie Hopson | 28 February 2024
Minecraft How To Allocate More Ram
GAMING

Minecraft How To Allocate More Ram

by Malanie Hopson | 28 February 2024