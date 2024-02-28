Reliance And Disney To Merge India Media Businesses In $8.5 Billion JV

Reliance, Disney, and Viacom18 have joined forces to create the largest media entity in the South Asian market. The joint venture, valued at $8.5 billion, will see Reliance owning 16.34%, Disney owning 36.84%, and Viacom18 owning 46.82% of the merged entity.

Reliance’s Strategic Move

Reliance, India’s most valuable firm, aims to expand its presence in the fast-growing Indian market by merging its media assets with Disney India. The company plans to invest $1.4 billion into the joint venture to support its growth strategy.

Implications for Disney

For Disney, the merger marks a significant development. The company’s India business, previously valued at about $16 billion, will now be part of the joint venture. However, Disney disclosed a non-cash pre-tax impairment of between $1.8 billion to $2.4 billion in the current quarter, reflecting a write-down of the net assets of Star India.

Creating a Media Powerhouse

The merger unites two leading Indian streamers, JioCinema and Disney+Hotstar, and provides access to Disney’s extensive content library. The combined entity is set to reach over 750 million viewers across India, positioning itself as a dominant player in the Indian entertainment landscape.