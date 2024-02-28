Newsnews
News

Reliance And Disney To Merge India Media Businesses In $8.5 Billion JV

Written by: Sherilyn Beall | Published: 28 February 2024
reliance-and-disney-to-merge-india-media-businesses-in-8-5-billion-jv
News

Reliance, Disney, and Viacom18 have joined forces to create the largest media entity in the South Asian market. The joint venture, valued at $8.5 billion, will see Reliance owning 16.34%, Disney owning 36.84%, and Viacom18 owning 46.82% of the merged entity.

Key Takeaway

Reliance, Disney, and Viacom18 have formed a $8.5 billion joint venture, creating the largest media entity in the South Asian market. The merger aims to enhance scale, profitability, and competitiveness in the Indian TV and streaming video landscape.

Reliance’s Strategic Move

Reliance, India’s most valuable firm, aims to expand its presence in the fast-growing Indian market by merging its media assets with Disney India. The company plans to invest $1.4 billion into the joint venture to support its growth strategy.

Implications for Disney

For Disney, the merger marks a significant development. The company’s India business, previously valued at about $16 billion, will now be part of the joint venture. However, Disney disclosed a non-cash pre-tax impairment of between $1.8 billion to $2.4 billion in the current quarter, reflecting a write-down of the net assets of Star India.

Creating a Media Powerhouse

The merger unites two leading Indian streamers, JioCinema and Disney+Hotstar, and provides access to Disney’s extensive content library. The combined entity is set to reach over 750 million viewers across India, positioning itself as a dominant player in the Indian entertainment landscape.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Reliance Nears Deal To Acquire Disney’s India Business, Report Says
News

Reliance Nears Deal To Acquire Disney’s India Business, Report Says

by Devora Gorski | 23 October 2023
Reliance-backed Viacom18 To Acquire 60% Of Disney’s India Unit, Reports Say
News

Reliance-backed Viacom18 To Acquire 60% Of Disney’s India Unit, Reports Say

by Charita Grinnell | 1 February 2024
New Record Set As Disney’s Hotstar Draws 59 Million Concurrent Viewers
News

New Record Set As Disney’s Hotstar Draws 59 Million Concurrent Viewers

by Tamiko Lattimore | 21 November 2023
Sony Terminates $10 Billion India Merger With Zee Entertainment
News

Sony Terminates $10 Billion India Merger With Zee Entertainment

by Shannon Magdaleno | 22 January 2024
New Record Set By Disney’s Hotstar With India-Pakistan Cricket Match
News

New Record Set By Disney’s Hotstar With India-Pakistan Cricket Match

by Idell Rood | 15 October 2023
TikTok’s $1.5 Billion Investment In Tokopedia’s E-commerce Business In Indonesia
News

TikTok’s $1.5 Billion Investment In Tokopedia’s E-commerce Business In Indonesia

by Neilla Pete | 11 December 2023
Abu Dhabi Sovereign-Wealth Fund Invests $597 Million In Reliance Retail At $100 Billion Valuation
News

Abu Dhabi Sovereign-Wealth Fund Invests $597 Million In Reliance Retail At $100 Billion Valuation

by Charita Grinnell | 7 October 2023
Foxconn And HCL Group Form Joint Venture For Chip Packaging And Testing In India
News

Foxconn And HCL Group Form Joint Venture For Chip Packaging And Testing In India

by Lorie Roque | 10 February 2024

Recent Stories

Deel Acquires Zavvy To Strengthen HR Services
News

Deel Acquires Zavvy To Strengthen HR Services

by Sherilyn Beall | 28 February 2024
Lightricks Unveils AI-Powered Filmmaking Studio For Story Visualization
News

Lightricks Unveils AI-Powered Filmmaking Studio For Story Visualization

by Sherilyn Beall | 28 February 2024
Reliance And Disney To Merge India Media Businesses In $8.5 Billion JV
News

Reliance And Disney To Merge India Media Businesses In $8.5 Billion JV

by Sherilyn Beall | 28 February 2024
OpenAI’s Sora And The Rise Of Diffusion Transformers In GenAI
News

OpenAI’s Sora And The Rise Of Diffusion Transformers In GenAI

by Sherilyn Beall | 28 February 2024
SambaNova Unveils Samba-1: A Bundle Of Generative AI Models For Enterprise Customers
News

SambaNova Unveils Samba-1: A Bundle Of Generative AI Models For Enterprise Customers

by Sherilyn Beall | 28 February 2024
Introducing StarCoder 2: The Latest In AI Code Generation
News

Introducing StarCoder 2: The Latest In AI Code Generation

by Sherilyn Beall | 28 February 2024
Revolutionizing Textile Industry: Kombucha Used To Create Eco-Friendly Thread
News

Revolutionizing Textile Industry: Kombucha Used To Create Eco-Friendly Thread

by Sherilyn Beall | 28 February 2024
Minecraft How To Allocate More Ram
GAMING

Minecraft How To Allocate More Ram

by Sherilyn Beall | 28 February 2024