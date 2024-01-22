Newsnews
Sony Terminates $10 Billion India Merger With Zee Entertainment

Written by: Annelise Cotten | Published: 22 January 2024
Sony has officially called off the merger between its India unit and Zee Entertainment, putting an end to a two-year acquisition deliberation that would have resulted in the creation of a $10 billion media powerhouse in the South Asian market.

Key Takeaway

Sony has terminated the proposed merger with Zee Entertainment in India, citing the failure to meet the conditions despite a 30-day extension. The termination comes after prolonged disagreements, including the removal of Zee’s chief executive and the need for Zee to improve its finances.

Sony’s Termination of the Merger

In a statement released on Monday, Sony expressed its disappointment as it sent a termination letter to Zee after the Indian firm failed to meet the conditions, despite a 30-day extension. The definitive agreements stipulated that if the parties were unable to agree upon an extension by the end of the discussion period, any party could terminate the definitive agreements by providing written notice. Sony cited that the closing conditions to the merger were not satisfied by the end date.

Challenges and Disagreements

Sony Pictures Networks India, the wholly-owned Indian arm of the Japanese conglomerate, had been advocating for the removal of Zee’s chief executive Punit Goenka from staying on with the merged entity following the deal. This led to a prolonged disagreement, with Goenka reportedly considering the terms in recent reports. Sony also sought for Zee to improve its finances, which have been deteriorating in recent quarters.

Industry Impact

The termination of the merger is significant in the Indian media and entertainment industry, where both Zee and Sony have been prominent figures for the last 25 years. Sony’s launch of Sony Entertainment Television in India in 1995 and the popularity of shows like “Indian Idol” and “Kaun Banega Crorepati” have solidified its presence. Meanwhile, Zee and Sony also operate on-demand streaming services such as Zee5 and SonyLiv, competing with other major players including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney’s Hotstar, and Ambani’s JioCinema.

