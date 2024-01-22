Newsnews
News

Voice Cloning Startup ElevenLabs Secures $80M, Achieves Unicorn Status

Written by: Modesty Platt | Published: 22 January 2024
voice-cloning-startup-elevenlabs-secures-80m-achieves-unicorn-status
News

ElevenLabs, a startup specializing in AI-powered tools for creating and modifying synthetic voices, has successfully closed an $80 million Series B funding round. This significant achievement has propelled the company to unicorn status, with a valuation exceeding $1 billion. The funding round was co-led by prominent investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman, and entrepreneur Daniel Gross, with additional participation from Sequoia Capital, Smash Capital, SV Angel, BroadLight Capital, and Credo Ventures. This latest injection of capital brings ElevenLabs’ total funding to $101 million, which will be allocated towards product development, expanding infrastructure and team, AI research, and enhancing safety measures to ensure responsible and ethical development of AI technology.

Key Takeaway

ElevenLabs, a voice cloning startup, has secured $80 million in funding, propelling the company to unicorn status. The funding will be utilized for product development, AI research, and enhancing safety measures. Despite its innovative applications, ElevenLabs has faced criticism and challenges related to the potential misuse of its technology and its impact on the voice acting industry.

AI-Powered Voice Cloning Innovation

Founded in 2022 by Piotr Dabkowski, a former Google machine learning engineer, and Mati Staniszewski, a former Palantir deployment strategist, ElevenLabs has made significant strides in the development of AI-powered voice cloning tools. The company’s browser-based speech generation app has garnered attention for its ability to create lifelike voices with adjustable intonation, emotion, cadence, and other key vocal characteristics. While the platform offers a free version for users to generate recordings of text using default voices, paying customers can leverage ElevenLabs’ voice cloning technology to craft new styles and voices by uploading voice samples.

Applications and Controversies

ElevenLabs’ technology has found applications in various industries, including the creation of audiobooks, dubbing for films and TV shows, and generating character voices for games and marketing activations. However, the company has also faced criticism and challenges, particularly concerning the misuse of its tools to spread hateful and malicious content. Notably, concerns have been raised regarding the potential misuse of cloned voices for harassment and the impact of AI-generated vocals on the traditional voice acting industry.

Despite these challenges, ElevenLabs remains committed to advancing its technology and has outlined plans to address concerns, including the development of tools to detect misuse of its platform and the establishment of a marketplace for voices, where creators can receive compensation when their voices are used. As the company continues to navigate the evolving landscape of synthetic voice technology, it aims to maintain its position as a leader in the industry and drive further innovation in the field.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Captions Launches Lipdub App For Dubbing Videos In 28 Languages
News

Captions Launches Lipdub App For Dubbing Videos In 28 Languages

by Dorine Trejo | 12 October 2023
14 Best Wd SSD For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

14 Best Wd SSD For 2024

by Shoshanna Siebert | 7 November 2023
The French Tech Ecosystem At A Crossroads: Challenges And Opportunities
News

The French Tech Ecosystem At A Crossroads: Challenges And Opportunities

by Agnola Faulkner | 24 October 2023
How Many Fintech Companies Are There
AI

How Many Fintech Companies Are There

by Kathe Deel | 19 September 2023
Canadian Startups Struggle In Q3, Despite AI’s Popularity
News

Canadian Startups Struggle In Q3, Despite AI’s Popularity

by Verene Washington | 10 October 2023
LeapFrog Investments Launches New Fund To Boost Financial And Healthcare Sectors In Africa And Asia
News

LeapFrog Investments Launches New Fund To Boost Financial And Healthcare Sectors In Africa And Asia

by Jazmin Reiner | 19 October 2023
15 Best Ceiling Projector For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

15 Best Ceiling Projector For 2024

by Roz Upton | 12 October 2023
14 Best Duet WiFi for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

14 Best Duet WiFi for 2024

by Pearl Kile | 22 September 2023

Recent Stories

Sony Terminates $10 Billion India Merger With Zee Entertainment
News

Sony Terminates $10 Billion India Merger With Zee Entertainment

by Modesty Platt | 22 January 2024
Voice Cloning Startup ElevenLabs Secures $80M, Achieves Unicorn Status
News

Voice Cloning Startup ElevenLabs Secures $80M, Achieves Unicorn Status

by Modesty Platt | 22 January 2024
How To Log Out Of Among Us Account Mobile
GAMING

How To Log Out Of Among Us Account Mobile

by Modesty Platt | 22 January 2024
How Long Is Wolf Among Us
GAMING

How Long Is Wolf Among Us

by Modesty Platt | 22 January 2024
How To Get Among Us Cosmicubes
GAMING

How To Get Among Us Cosmicubes

by Modesty Platt | 22 January 2024
How Many Players Are In Among Us
GAMING

How Many Players Are In Among Us

by Modesty Platt | 22 January 2024
Why Cant I Play Online On Among Us
GAMING

Why Cant I Play Online On Among Us

by Modesty Platt | 22 January 2024
How To Download Among Us On Amazon Fire Tablet
GAMING

How To Download Among Us On Amazon Fire Tablet

by Modesty Platt | 22 January 2024