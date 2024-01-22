Voice Cloning Startup ElevenLabs Secures $80M, Achieves Unicorn Status

ElevenLabs, a startup specializing in AI-powered tools for creating and modifying synthetic voices, has successfully closed an $80 million Series B funding round. This significant achievement has propelled the company to unicorn status, with a valuation exceeding $1 billion. The funding round was co-led by prominent investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman, and entrepreneur Daniel Gross, with additional participation from Sequoia Capital, Smash Capital, SV Angel, BroadLight Capital, and Credo Ventures. This latest injection of capital brings ElevenLabs’ total funding to $101 million, which will be allocated towards product development, expanding infrastructure and team, AI research, and enhancing safety measures to ensure responsible and ethical development of AI technology.

AI-Powered Voice Cloning Innovation

Founded in 2022 by Piotr Dabkowski, a former Google machine learning engineer, and Mati Staniszewski, a former Palantir deployment strategist, ElevenLabs has made significant strides in the development of AI-powered voice cloning tools. The company’s browser-based speech generation app has garnered attention for its ability to create lifelike voices with adjustable intonation, emotion, cadence, and other key vocal characteristics. While the platform offers a free version for users to generate recordings of text using default voices, paying customers can leverage ElevenLabs’ voice cloning technology to craft new styles and voices by uploading voice samples.

Applications and Controversies

ElevenLabs’ technology has found applications in various industries, including the creation of audiobooks, dubbing for films and TV shows, and generating character voices for games and marketing activations. However, the company has also faced criticism and challenges, particularly concerning the misuse of its tools to spread hateful and malicious content. Notably, concerns have been raised regarding the potential misuse of cloned voices for harassment and the impact of AI-generated vocals on the traditional voice acting industry.

Despite these challenges, ElevenLabs remains committed to advancing its technology and has outlined plans to address concerns, including the development of tools to detect misuse of its platform and the establishment of a marketplace for voices, where creators can receive compensation when their voices are used. As the company continues to navigate the evolving landscape of synthetic voice technology, it aims to maintain its position as a leader in the industry and drive further innovation in the field.