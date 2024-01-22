Newsnews
AI Startup ElevenLabs Becomes Newest Unicorn With $80 Million In Funding

Written by: Andee North | Published: 23 January 2024
Welcome back to the latest update on the startup market. In this week’s news, the focus is on the rapid advancements in AI technology and the current state of the startup market. Let’s dive into the key highlights and trends that are shaping the industry.

Key Takeaway

The startup market is witnessing a surge in AI innovation, with ElevenLabs securing substantial funding to drive its synthetic voice technology. Additionally, market dynamics in sectors such as cybersecurity and developer relations are prompting discussions about future trends and challenges.

Q4 2023 Earnings Cycle

  • Intel and Visa are set to kick off the Q4 2023 earnings cycle this week, with the largest tech companies scheduled to report their results next week.

The Crypto Market

  • Despite the anticipation surrounding the post-ETF boom, the crypto market is experiencing unexpected fluctuations, leaving analysts puzzled by the price movements.

AI Unicorn: ElevenLabs

  • ElevenLabs has emerged as the newest AI unicorn, securing $80 million in fresh capital. The synthetic voice startup is now well-positioned to expand its market presence with substantial financial backing.

Canva’s Growth

  • Canva, the popular graphic design platform, continues to make significant strides, solidifying its position as a major player in the market.

Cybersecurity Fundraising

  • Despite the prevalence of cybersecurity breaches, fundraising in the sector experienced a decline last year, raising questions about the market dynamics and investor sentiment.

Developer Relations and Apple Vision Pro

  • Reports indicate a strain in the relationship between developers and Apple Vision Pro, prompting discussions about the need for improved collaboration and support within the developer community.

TikTok’s Impact

  • Recent developments have highlighted the potential to influence the speed and reach of content on TikTok, underscoring the platform’s significance in the social media landscape.

