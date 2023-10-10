Newsnews
News

Canadian Startups Struggle In Q3, Despite AI’s Popularity

Written by: Verene Washington | Published: 10 October 2023
canadian-startups-struggle-in-q3-despite-ais-popularity
News

Canadian startups faced a difficult third quarter as funding declined significantly, according to data from Tracxn. The country saw a 57% decrease in funding, with only $808 million raised in Q3 2023. This marks an 84% drop from Canada’s record-breaking fundraising quarter in Q2 2021, when startups collectively raised $5.12 billion. Additionally, no new Canadian unicorns emerged in the quarter, highlighting the challenging investment climate.

Key Takeaway

Canadian startups faced a significant decline in funding in Q3 2023, with a 57% decrease compared to the previous quarter. The lack of new unicorns and a decline in deal activity further underline the challenges faced by the Canadian venture capital market. Despite the popularity of AI, it did not alleviate the funding woes for startups. This highlights the need for innovative strategies to navigate the difficult investment landscape.

Decline in Deals and Funding

The decline in funding was accompanied by a decrease in the number of deals. In Q3 2023, only 71 Canadian startups secured investments, compared to 102 in Q2 2023 and 146 in Q3 2022. This downward trend is indicative of the global venture capital market’s overall struggles.

AI’s Influence

Despite the popularity of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, they did not significantly impact the fundraising landscape for Canadian startups. The only company to raise over $100 million in Q3 2023 was Toronto-based AI chip startup Tenstorrent, which achieved unicorn status back in 2021. This suggests that while AI remains an exciting field, it may not be a panacea for fundraising challenges.

Insights from Canadian VC

Eva Lau, a Canadian venture capitalist at Two Small Fish Ventures (TSFV), shared insights on the situation. The data aligns with a gloomier fundraising climate across the country, indicating a broader trend rather than isolated challenges for specific startups. This downturn will likely prompt Canadian entrepreneurs and investors to evaluate strategies for navigating the difficult investment landscape.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

The Struggle Continues: Global Venture Capital Market In Decline
News

The Struggle Continues: Global Venture Capital Market In Decline

by Glen Brooker | 5 October 2023
New Revenue Growth Projections For AI Tech Companies
News

New Revenue Growth Projections For AI Tech Companies

by Elset Martins | 8 September 2023
Tesla Falls Short Of Q3 Delivery Expectations, Shares Dip
News

Tesla Falls Short Of Q3 Delivery Expectations, Shares Dip

by Ester Christianson | 2 October 2023
14 Amazing Motorcycle Bluetooth Speakers for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Amazing Motorcycle Bluetooth Speakers for 2023

by Glen Brooker | 28 August 2023
15 Amazing 120GB SSD For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

15 Amazing 120GB SSD For 2023

by Yetta Lindahl | 7 October 2023
Rivian Exceeds Expectations With 23% Increase In Q3 Deliveries
News

Rivian Exceeds Expectations With 23% Increase In Q3 Deliveries

by Leslie Carnahan | 3 October 2023
New Automated Data Syncing Platform, Rollstack, Streamlines Presentations
News

New Automated Data Syncing Platform, Rollstack, Streamlines Presentations

by Lissa Paul | 28 September 2023
How To Make A Box And Whisker Plot In Google Sheets
TECHNOLOGY

How To Make A Box And Whisker Plot In Google Sheets

by Darleen Carney | 14 September 2023

Recent Stories

Castelion Emerges From Stealth, Aims To Mass-Produce Defense Hardware
News

Castelion Emerges From Stealth, Aims To Mass-Produce Defense Hardware

by Verene Washington | 10 October 2023
Espresso Displays Unveils Ultra-Portable 4K Monitor: The Espresso 17 Pro
News

Espresso Displays Unveils Ultra-Portable 4K Monitor: The Espresso 17 Pro

by Verene Washington | 10 October 2023
The Psychology And Strategies Behind Successful Startup Deal-Making
News

The Psychology And Strategies Behind Successful Startup Deal-Making

by Verene Washington | 10 October 2023
ChatGPT Mobile App Sets Revenue Record Of $4.58M In September, But Growth Slows
News

ChatGPT Mobile App Sets Revenue Record Of $4.58M In September, But Growth Slows

by Verene Washington | 10 October 2023
Waymo Expands In San Francisco, While Cruise Faces Challenges
News

Waymo Expands In San Francisco, While Cruise Faces Challenges

by Verene Washington | 10 October 2023
Hacktivist Groups Launch Cyberattacks In Response To Hamas-Israel War
News

Hacktivist Groups Launch Cyberattacks In Response To Hamas-Israel War

by Verene Washington | 10 October 2023
Fizz Files Lawsuit Against Sidechat Over Unfair Competition Practices
News

Fizz Files Lawsuit Against Sidechat Over Unfair Competition Practices

by Verene Washington | 10 October 2023
Instagram Threads Preparing To Launch Trending Topics Feature In Battle With X
News

Instagram Threads Preparing To Launch Trending Topics Feature In Battle With X

by Verene Washington | 10 October 2023