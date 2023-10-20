Black Founders Received Only 0.13% Of Capital In Q3, Showing A Disturbing Decline

Black founders faced a major setback in Q3, as they managed to secure a mere 0.13% of the total capital allocated to U.S. startups. This figure represents a significant drop when compared to previous years, highlighting a worrisome trend. According to data from Crunchbase, out of the $29.9 billion invested in Q3, only $39.7 million went to Black founders.

Key Takeaway Black founders received a minuscule 0.13% of the capital allocated to U.S. startups in Q3, amounting to only $39.7 million. This represents a significant decline from previous years and highlights the persistent lack of diversity and inclusion in the venture capital space.

A Significant Year-over-Year Decrease

This quarter’s figures reveal a striking contrast to the same period in 2022, when Black founders successfully raised $1 billion out of the $81.7 billion in venture dollars, accounting for approximately 1.2%. The $39.7 million raised in Q3 demonstrates a substantial decline in funding. In Q2, Black founders secured $212 million out of $29 billion, while in Q1, they raised $352 million out of $45 billion. These numbers indicate a consistent decline in venture capital funding for Black founders since 2020.

Gené Teare, the senior data editor at Crunchbase, expressed concern over this disturbing trend and stated, “Unfortunately, the venture industry is moving in the wrong direction here.” She emphasized that it is not only the amount of funding to Black founders that is dwindling, but also the overall percentage that remains alarmingly low, reaching some of its lowest levels. Teare highlighted the urgent need for more extensive efforts to overcome biases prevalent in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Promises Shattered and Caution in the Ecosystem

Many Black founders were not surprised by the decrease in funding. Numerous diversity, equity, and inclusion promises made after 2020 have been broken, and there has been a rise in conservative activists attacking grant programs aimed at supporting marginalized communities. In light of these circumstances, Gené Teare speculated if an abundance of caution in the ecosystem is dissuading investors from taking risks on diverse first-time founders.

Teare noted the potential impact of a new California law but highlighted that its implementation and effects would take time. In the meantime, Black founders are experiencing the consequences of reduced investment. Yves Perez, co-founder of Workbnb, described 2023 as “the year of smoke and mirrors for Black founders raising.” He witnessed several Black founders resorting to tactics such as adopting AI technology or adjusting their valuations to expedite fundraising.

Despite the challenges, some Black founders, like Arian Long, founder of the period care company Femly, have relied on alternative strategies to access capital. Long emphasized their focus on profitability, lean operations, and leveraging grants and pitching competitions. These enterprising individuals have turned to their networks instead of relying on traditional players who have shown a lack of support.

Emerging Funds and Help from Within

While the numbers remain disheartening, more emerging funds and a split within the ecosystem offer hope. Though it has become evident that some established investors do not adequately support diverse talent, there are passionate individuals who actively back underrepresented entrepreneurs. Tinia Pina, founder of agtech company Re-Nuble, found solace and support within her network of mission and impact-aligned investors. This conscious community strives to be aware of and eliminate biases that hinder access to funding.

Black founders continue to face immense challenges in securing necessary capital, but through their resilience, resourcefulness, and support from like-minded individuals, they are determined to push forward and overcome the systemic obstacles that impede their progress.