how-startups-can-capture-market-share-in-the-era-of-ai

Key Takeaway Startups looking to enter the AI market should consider the insights provided by investors who are actively betting on this technology. Understanding how to build AI tools, defend market share, and monetize your products and services will be crucial in the era of AI.

Investors Provide Insights on Building Tools for AI

We recently surveyed six investors who are placing bets on AI to understand how startups can begin building tools for this emerging technology. We wanted to know if startup-focused AI work is defensible and how tech companies are thinking about monetization.

Our experts include Rick Grinnell, founder and managing partner at Glasswing Ventures; Lisa Calhoun, founding managing partner at Valor VC; Edward Tsai, managing partner at Alumni Ventures; Wei Lien Dang, general partner at Unusual Ventures; Rak Garg, principal at Bain Capital Ventures; and Sandeep Bakshi, head of Europe investments at Prosus Ventures.

Check out what these investors had to say to get a better understanding of the AI market and how startups can capture and defend market share in the era of AI.

How to Fundraise for Deep Tech Startups That Sound like Sci-Fi

Building a startup is already challenging, but what if your startup sounds like something out of “The Matrix”? Investors are always looking for the next big thing, but if they’re unsure about a company’s value proposition, they might hesitate to invest.

In our article, we explore how founders can effectively explain their deep tech startup and make it seem more credible, even if it straddles two sectors. Maureen Haverty, from Seraphim Space, offers valuable tips on how to bridge the gap between science fiction and reality when fundraising for deep tech startups.

African Startups Face Funding Challenges in Q3

Last quarter proved to be challenging for African startups as funding trends returned to pre-COVID norms. However, it’s not all bad news, as more startups in the region still managed to secure funding.

In an unexpected turn of events, the company that received the most funding in Q3 is not a fintech. We take a closer look at the funding landscape for African startups, highlighting the opportunities and challenges they face in raising capital.

