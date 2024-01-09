How OpenAI’s Technology Stack Is Impacting Startups

OpenAI’s impressive technology stack has led to a surge in startups building on top of its models and offerings. The company’s recent update to ChatGPT, allowing users to upload PDFs and ask questions about them, has sent ripples through the startup ecosystem. This has posed a significant, if painfully predictable, threat for many companies, particularly for “wrapper startups” that have built their businesses around a feature gap in ChatGPT.

Startups Learn the Hard Way That Relying on OpenAI’s Tech Can Burn Them

This development serves as a crucial reminder to founders and investors about the importance of a sustainable company with a solid, stand-alone product.

Startups Must Add AI Value Beyond ChatGPT Integration

The AI hype train is in full swing, making it increasingly challenging for startups to raise investment without an AI element in their product.

Best Practices for Developing a Generative AI Copilot for Business

Generative AI technologies are rapidly expanding, with companies racing to implement them across various sectors of the economy.

Developing a generative AI copilot for business requires a focus on scoping down the problem and starting small.

Companies are leveraging conversational interfaces to make software more approachable and powerful, leading to the emergence of best practices for developing chatbots.

OpenAI’s Crisis Will Sow the Seeds of the Next Generation of AI Startups

The recent turmoil at OpenAI, including the ouster of key figures, is likely to spur a round of employee departures that could seed a fresh crop of startups.

The situation at OpenAI has the potential to lead to the creation of a new generation of AI startups, following a Silicon Valley tradition of turmoil at leading companies spurring employee departures and new ventures.

OpenAI Mess Exposes the Dangers of Vendor Lock-In for Startups