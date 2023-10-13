how-startups-can-capture-and-defend-marketshare-in-the-ai-era

Newsnews
Written by: Maryellen Schmitt | Published: 14 October 2023
The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has sparked a surge of interest and investment in startups working with and building AI technologies. As the market becomes more saturated, startups are searching for ways to capture and defend market share in the AI era. In this article, we explore insights from venture capitalists who are active in the AI investing space, as they share their perspectives on how startups can navigate this competitive landscape.

Key Takeaway

In the AI era, startups can capture and defend market share by leveraging their in-house expertise to build specialized middle-layer tooling and blending them with foundational models. Speed, innovation, and deployment are key aspects that differentiate startups from competitors.

The Importance of Application Layer in the AI Tech Stack

Rick Grinnell, founder and managing partner at Glasswing Ventures, emphasizes that within the emerging AI tech stack, the most significant opportunity lies in the application layer. Startups that can harness their in-house expertise to build specialized middle-layer tooling and blend them with foundational models have a shorter time-to-market. By innovating, iterating, and deploying solutions at an accelerated pace, startups can differentiate themselves and capture market share.

The Role of Middle-Layer Companies

In addition to the application layer, the middle layer plays a crucial role in connecting foundational AI aspects with specialized applications. This layer encompasses model fine-tuning, prompt engineering, and agile model orchestration. Startups within this domain face unique challenges due to the commoditization risks posed by foundation model providers expanding into middle-layer tools. Despite the competitive dynamics, there are still opportunities for startups to carve out their space and emerge as clear winners.

The Impact of Incumbent Tech Powers

Large tech companies, such as Datadog, are building products to support the expanding AI market. While these efforts may curtail some market areas where startups can build and compete, incumbents tend to innovate until innovation becomes stagnant. As the field of AI continues to evolve and new gaps in existing frameworks are revealed, startups have the opportunity to introduce innovative solutions that disrupt and reimagine the work of incumbents.

Market Opportunities for Smaller Companies

While significant tech companies possess advantages in terms of data accessibility, talent pool, and computational resources, there is still room in the market for smaller companies and startups. The largest market opportunity lies above the model itself, with companies that introduce AI-powered APIs and operational layers for specific industries creating new use cases and transforming workflows. Startups can act quickly, find novel solutions to emerging problems, and define new categories in this evolving landscape.

Ensuring Defensibility for Industry-Specific Startups

To prove defensible in the AI integration climate, industry-specific startups must prioritize collecting proprietary data, integrating a sophisticated application layer, and assuring output accuracy. The application must address real enterprise pain points, be composed of cutting-edge models, and leverage proprietary data to provide specific and relevant insights. Startups have the opportunity to differentiate themselves by harnessing the power of foundational models while addressing the challenges of generative AI margin of error.

The Importance of Enterprise AI Expertise

While many enterprises recognize the value of AI, they often lack internal capabilities to develop AI solutions. This presents a significant opportunity for startups specializing in AI to engage with enterprise clients. Proficiency in leveraging AI is becoming a strategic imperative as AI can add significant value across industries. Business leaders agree that AI will be critical to success, and global spending on AI is expected to increase. Startups should expect a high level of desire for and experience with AI solutions in their future customers.

The Pricing Models for AI Tools

Usage-based pricing has aligned with the needs of large language models, but it may be unpopular with end-users who prefer predictable systems. It is crucial to note that not all AI applications rely on large language models as a backbone and can provide conventional periodic SaaS pricing. In the future, hybrid structures, tiered periodic payments, and uncapped usage-based tiers may be adopted. However, as long as large language technology remains dependent on data flow, usage-based pricing will likely continue to be relevant.

In conclusion, startups can capture and defend market share in the AI era by leveraging their in-house expertise, focusing on speed, innovation, and deployment, and addressing industry-specific pain points. By understanding the evolving landscape and taking advantage of emerging opportunities, startups can carve out their space and thrive in the competitive AI market.

