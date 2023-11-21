Newsnews
News

New Record Set As Disney’s Hotstar Draws 59 Million Concurrent Viewers

Written by: Helen-Elizabeth Gagne | Published: 21 November 2023
new-record-set-as-disneys-hotstar-draws-59-million-concurrent-viewers
News

In a remarkable feat, Disney’s Hotstar has achieved a new record by garnering 59 million concurrent viewers during the World Cup final cricket match in India. This milestone surpasses the previous record of 53 million concurrent viewers, which was set just a few days prior. With no major cricket matches scheduled in the near future, it is likely that Hotstar will maintain this record for at least the next six months.

Key Takeaway

Disney’s Hotstar has set a new record by drawing 59 million concurrent viewers during the World Cup final cricket match in India. This achievement places Hotstar ahead of its competitors and solidifies its position as the preferred streaming platform for cricket enthusiasts. Despite facing challenges in retaining digital subscribers, Disney remains committed to the Indian market and is actively exploring options to sustain its presence in the country.

Hotstar Takes the Lead

The impressive number of concurrent viewers not only sets a new benchmark but also establishes a clear lead for Hotstar over its competitor, JioCinema. Earlier this year, JioCinema, backed by Viacom18, reached a peak of 32 million concurrent viewers. Hotstar’s achievement further solidifies its position as the preferred streaming platform for cricket enthusiasts in India.

Disney’s Digital Subscriber Challenge

Amidst this triumph, Disney faces challenges in retaining digital subscribers in India. According to recent reports, Hotstar has lost over 23 million subscribers in the past year. Despite this setback, Disney CEO Bob Iger expressed the company’s commitment to the Indian market and its intent to evaluate options to sustain its presence in the country.

Disney has been engaging in discussions with various entities, including Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance conglomerate and private equity firms. These conversations indicate a keen interest in Disney’s India business, which was a prized acquisition from Fox. However, Star India’s fortunes have changed in recent years due to market conditions. Ambani’s Viacom18 has emerged as a strong competitor, as it has attracted several top executives from Star India and invested $3 billion in streaming the IPL cricket tournament for five years.

Disney’s Hopes for the Cricket World Cup

Despite the challenges, Disney had high expectations for the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. Internal projections indicated that the streaming giant could reach over 50 million concurrent viewers during the tournament and capture 82% of India’s total annual video users over the course of the 50-day series.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Record Set By Disney’s Hotstar With India-Pakistan Cricket Match
News

New Record Set By Disney’s Hotstar With India-Pakistan Cricket Match

by Ilsa Sumner | 15 October 2023
Reliance Nears Deal To Acquire Disney’s India Business, Report Says
News

Reliance Nears Deal To Acquire Disney’s India Business, Report Says

by Nissa Folsom | 23 October 2023
Where Can I Watch Indian Series With English Subtitles
TECHNOLOGY

Where Can I Watch Indian Series With English Subtitles

by Belita Mccreary | 8 August 2023
Hackers Leak Millions Of 23andMe Customer Records, X Cracks Down On Porn, And Andreessen Writes A Manifesto
News

Hackers Leak Millions Of 23andMe Customer Records, X Cracks Down On Porn, And Andreessen Writes A Manifesto

by Alysa Hertz | 22 October 2023
Peacock App And How Many Devices Can Use It
TECHNOLOGY

Peacock App And How Many Devices Can Use It

by Albert De Venecia | 31 March 2023
Where To Watch Hindi Movies With English Subtitles
TECHNOLOGY

Where To Watch Hindi Movies With English Subtitles

by Elenore Linden | 8 August 2023
How To Watch Bigg Boss 6 Telugu In Usa
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Bigg Boss 6 Telugu In Usa

by Tricia Leverett | 3 August 2023
When Does Coco Come To Netflix
TECHNOLOGY

When Does Coco Come To Netflix

by Anna-Diana Alfonso | 6 August 2023

Recent Stories

Where Do I Put My RAM Sticks?
TECHNOLOGY

Where Do I Put My RAM Sticks?

by Helen-Elizabeth Gagne | 21 November 2023
How Much RAM Needed For AutoCAD
TECHNOLOGY

How Much RAM Needed For AutoCAD

by Helen-Elizabeth Gagne | 21 November 2023
How To Use Logitech Brio As A 3D Scanner
TECHNOLOGY

How To Use Logitech Brio As A 3D Scanner

by Helen-Elizabeth Gagne | 21 November 2023
What Is CPU And RAM
TECHNOLOGY

What Is CPU And RAM

by Helen-Elizabeth Gagne | 21 November 2023
How Much Is A 3D Scanner
TECHNOLOGY

How Much Is A 3D Scanner

by Helen-Elizabeth Gagne | 21 November 2023
When Was The First 3D Scanner Invented
TECHNOLOGY

When Was The First 3D Scanner Invented

by Helen-Elizabeth Gagne | 21 November 2023
How To Upgrade Your RAM
TECHNOLOGY

How To Upgrade Your RAM

by Helen-Elizabeth Gagne | 21 November 2023
What Is RAM And ROM In A Computer?
TECHNOLOGY

What Is RAM And ROM In A Computer?

by Helen-Elizabeth Gagne | 21 November 2023