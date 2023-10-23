Newsnews
News

Reliance Nears Deal To Acquire Disney’s India Business, Report Says

Written by: Nissa Folsom | Published: 23 October 2023
reliance-nears-deal-to-acquire-disneys-india-business-report-says
News

Reliance, the conglomerate led by Mukesh Ambani, is reportedly close to sealing a deal to acquire Disney’s India business. This move comes as Reliance aims to expand its digital and television assets, adding to its diverse portfolio that spans oil and telecom.

Key Takeaway

Reliance is reportedly in the final stages of acquiring Disney’s India business. This move aligns with Reliance’s strategy to expand its digital and television assets. Hotstar, Disney’s streaming platform, has faced significant competition from Reliance’s JioCinema, leading to a decline in subscribers.

The valuation of Disney’s India business is said to be around $10 billion, while Reliance views the assets at the lower range of $7 billion to $8 billion, according to a Bloomberg News report published on Monday. The deal is expected to be finalized and announced as early as next month.

Reliance’s Pursuit of Acquisitions

Reliance has a history of actively evaluating properties for potential acquisitions. This move aligns with the company’s strategy of expanding its presence in the digital and entertainment space, in addition to its existing ventures in telecom, oil, and other industries.

The Impact of Disney’s Previous Acquisition in India

In 2019, Disney made a significant acquisition by purchasing 21st Century Fox’s entertainment assets for $71.3 billion. This deal included the inclusion of Star India, which was instrumental in Disney’s global streaming expansion.

Through the acquisition, Disney gained broadcasting and streaming rights to the Indian Premier League cricket matches, a diverse range of multilingual TV channels, and an interest in a Bollywood film production company. Disney’s streaming platform, Hotstar, also saw a surge in monthly active users, reaching about 150 million at the time of acquisition.

Reliance’s Emergence as a Competitor

Hotstar dominated the Indian video streaming landscape for some time. However, the popularity of Reliance-backed Viacom18 has grown, particularly after securing the rights to stream IPL cricket matches for a hefty sum of $3 billion over five years. Disney also paid the same amount for the broadcasting rights of IPL matches on TV.

To bolster its on-demand streaming service, JioCinema, Reliance has attracted top leaders and engineering talent over the past year. The platform now offers premium content from HBO and NBC to its subscribers, positioning it as a major competitor to Hotstar.

The Battle for Viewership

As a result of Reliance’s aggressive entry into the streaming market, Hotstar has experienced a decline in subscribers. Approximately 20 million users have migrated to JioCinema to watch IPL matches, impacting Hotstar’s user base.

To counter this trend, Hotstar is currently streaming the ongoing cricket World Cup to mobile viewers free of charge, aiming to win back customers. It recently broke the global on-demand video streaming record with 35 million concurrent viewers during a cricket match. During a game between India and New Zealand, the concurrent viewership peaked at 43 million, surpassing its own record.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Record Set By Disney’s Hotstar With India-Pakistan Cricket Match
News

New Record Set By Disney’s Hotstar With India-Pakistan Cricket Match

by Ilsa Sumner | 15 October 2023
CRED In Talks To Acquire Mutual Fund Startup Kuvera: Expanding Its Wealth Management Offerings
News

CRED In Talks To Acquire Mutual Fund Startup Kuvera: Expanding Its Wealth Management Offerings

by Edee Moulton | 12 October 2023
Reliance Industries Collaborates With Nvidia To Develop Large Language Model
News

Reliance Industries Collaborates With Nvidia To Develop Large Language Model

by Margi Elmore | 8 September 2023
Complete Guide to Apple TV Plus: What It Is and What It Offers
ENTERTAINMENT

Complete Guide to Apple TV Plus: What It Is and What It Offers

by Marjon | 24 March 2021
WestBridge Capital In Talks To Acquire Stake In Meesho
News

WestBridge Capital In Talks To Acquire Stake In Meesho

by Martelle Dial | 29 September 2023
What Is Going On With Netflix
TECHNOLOGY

What Is Going On With Netflix

by Liz Colter | 6 August 2023
Abu Dhabi Sovereign-Wealth Fund Invests $597 Million In Reliance Retail At $100 Billion Valuation
News

Abu Dhabi Sovereign-Wealth Fund Invests $597 Million In Reliance Retail At $100 Billion Valuation

by Mil Crowley | 7 October 2023
What Are Fintech Companies In India
AI

What Are Fintech Companies In India

by Myriam Theobald | 19 September 2023

Recent Stories

Reliance Nears Deal To Acquire Disney’s India Business, Report Says
News

Reliance Nears Deal To Acquire Disney’s India Business, Report Says

by Nissa Folsom | 23 October 2023
Tinder Empowers Friends To Play Matchmaker With New Feature
News

Tinder Empowers Friends To Play Matchmaker With New Feature

by Nissa Folsom | 23 October 2023
How To Transfer Files From Mac To External Hard Drive Without Formatting
TECHNOLOGY

How To Transfer Files From Mac To External Hard Drive Without Formatting

by Nissa Folsom | 23 October 2023
How To Install Linux On External Hard Drive
TECHNOLOGY

How To Install Linux On External Hard Drive

by Nissa Folsom | 23 October 2023
How To Fix Raw External Hard Drive Without Formatting
TECHNOLOGY

How To Fix Raw External Hard Drive Without Formatting

by Nissa Folsom | 23 October 2023
Why Is My External Hard Drive Flashing
TECHNOLOGY

Why Is My External Hard Drive Flashing

by Nissa Folsom | 23 October 2023
How To Play Movies From External Hard Drive On TV
TECHNOLOGY

How To Play Movies From External Hard Drive On TV

by Nissa Folsom | 23 October 2023
How To Password Protect An External Hard Drive Mac
TECHNOLOGY

How To Password Protect An External Hard Drive Mac

by Nissa Folsom | 23 October 2023