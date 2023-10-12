Newsnews
CRED In Talks To Acquire Mutual Fund Startup Kuvera: Expanding Its Wealth Management Offerings

Written by: Edee Moulton | Published: 12 October 2023
Fintech giant CRED is reportedly in discussions to acquire Kuvera, an online wealth management platform specializing in stock investments and mutual funds. This move highlights CRED’s growing interest in tapping into the lucrative Indian market for wealth management services.

Key Takeaway

CRED’s potential acquisition of Kuvera reflects its focus on expanding its offerings in wealth management, particularly in the highly lucrative Indian mutual fund market. With the increasing popularity of digital investment platforms and the growing middle class’s appetite for financial products, CRED aims to capitalize on the immense growth potential in this sector.

The Potential Acquisition

According to an anonymous source familiar with the matter, the negotiations between CRED and Kuvera are currently ongoing and a deal could be finalized within the next few weeks. Both companies have yet to comment on the speculation.

Kuvera’s Unique Value Proposition

Kuvera, founded by industry veterans seven years ago, has gained popularity among affluent customers in India due to its zero commission offering, reliable customer support service, and a wide range of investment tools. The platform focuses on stable and conservative long-term investments and offers a diverse portfolio to avoid over-reliance on specific assets. With an AUM of approximately $1.4 billion, Kuvera has successfully attracted investors with its offerings, which also include the ability to invest in U.S. stocks and fixed deposits.

CRED’s Expansion Strategy

CRED’s interest in acquiring Kuvera aligns with its strategy of expanding its wealth management offerings. Since its launch five years ago as a bill payment app, CRED has evolved into a comprehensive financial services platform, catering to India’s affluent customer base. Through various features that incentivize good financial behavior, CRED has expanded its services to include e-commerce and lending.

This potential acquisition follows CRED’s previous discussions with Smallcase, a Bengaluru-based wealth management startup, which did not materialize into a deal. Having made several investments and acquisitions in recent years, including stakes in LiquiLoans and CredAvenue, as well as the purchase of HapPay, CRED has been actively pursuing opportunities to enhance its wealth management offerings.

The Lucrative Mutual Fund Market

The Indian mutual fund market presents a significant opportunity for CRED, given its position as a leading processor of credit card payments in the country. According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), the AUM of the Indian mutual fund industry exceeds $575 billion, representing a growth of over 20% in the past year.

The expansion of India’s middle class, along with increasing disposable incomes and improved financial literacy, has contributed to the growth of the mutual fund industry. Digital apps have also played a crucial role in raising awareness among investors, while historical returns have solidified the appeal of mutual funds. However, there remains ample room for growth, as the adoption of financial products among Indian consumers is still relatively low.

