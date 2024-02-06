Newsnews
Indian Fintech Startup CRED To Acquire Mutual Fund Startup Kuvera In Wealth Management Push

Written by: Daffy Drews | Published: 6 February 2024
Indian fintech startup CRED has announced its plans to acquire Kuvera, a mutual fund and stock investment platform, as part of its expansion into wealth management. The $6.4 billion Bengaluru-headquartered startup is set to integrate Kuvera’s expertise and experienced team to enhance its wealth management offerings.

Key Takeaway

Expanding into Wealth Management

CRED’s acquisition of Kuvera signifies its strategic move to broaden its services beyond credit card bill payments. Kuvera’s platform, which currently manages assets of over $1.4 billion for its 300,000 user base, has become a preferred choice for many of India’s affluent investors. With an average monthly SIP contribution of 5,000 Indian rupees ($60) and total mutual investment amounts over $14,450, Kuvera has established itself as a prominent player in the industry.

Integration and Future Plans

Following the acquisition, Kuvera will continue to operate as a standalone app, with potential integrations with CRED’s ecosystem in the future. The acquisition will also see Kuvera’s 50-member team joining CRED, further strengthening the company’s wealth management capabilities.

Aligning Values and Vision

Gaurav Rastogi, co-founder of Kuvera, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the alignment of core values and vision between the two companies. He emphasized the potential to accelerate the development of new products and features while expanding the reach of their trusted wealth management solutions.

