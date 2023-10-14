Newsnews
News

New Record Set By Disney’s Hotstar With India-Pakistan Cricket Match

Written by: Ilsa Sumner | Published: 15 October 2023
new-record-set-by-disneys-hotstar-with-india-pakistan-cricket-match
News

India-Pakistan cricket match helps Disney’s Hotstar set global streaming record

Key Takeaway

Disney’s Hotstar has set a new global streaming record by attracting over 35 million concurrent viewers during the India-Pakistan cricket match. The streaming platform is fighting back in the Indian market amidst significant losses in subscribers and intense competition from Viacom18. With the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, Disney hopes to reverse its fortunes and attract millions of viewers.

In a much-anticipated cricket match between India and Pakistan, Disney’s Hotstar has achieved a significant milestone. Amidst the challenge of losing over 20 million subscribers in the past three quarters, the streaming platform was able to reclaim the global on-demand video streaming record. With over 35 million concurrent viewers, Hotstar surpassed the previous record set by Viacom18’s JioCinema, backed by Mukesh Ambani.

Hotstar’s Revival and Competition

For Disney’s Hotstar, this achievement comes as a relief, as it faces tough competition in the Indian streaming market. Viacom18 outbid Hotstar for the streaming rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a popular cricket tournament, and has quickly gained popularity. However, Disney has fought back by streaming ICC World Cup cricket matches for free on mobile devices in India.

With the ongoing cricket World Cup nearing its conclusion, top executives from Disney India are expected to fly to the company’s US headquarters to finalize the fate of Star India, the parent company of Hotstar. Disney has already held preliminary talks with potential buyers, including Indian conglomerate Reliance and various private equity giants, to garner interest in its India business.

Fate of Star India

The fate of Star India has undergone significant changes in recent years. The market conditions have worsened, and the aggressive moves made by Mukesh Ambani’s Viacom18 have impacted Star India’s position. Several key executives from Star India have been poached by Viacom18, giving it an advantage in the market. Viacom18 also boasts significant backers, including Bodhi Tree, which is run by former Fox executives Uday Shankar and James Murdoch.

Cricket World Cup as a Turning Point

Disney is placing high hopes on the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. The company projects that it can reach over 50 million concurrent viewers during the tournament and target 82% of the total annual video users in India, according to internal documents.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How To Watch Cricket In Usa
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Cricket In Usa

by Tessy Dodson | 3 August 2023
20 Free Sports Streaming Sites to Satisfy Your Needs Now
ENTERTAINMENT

20 Free Sports Streaming Sites to Satisfy Your Needs Now

by Joseph | 30 May 2020
How To Watch Live Sports
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Live Sports

by Alissa Quijada | 3 August 2023
How To Watch Bigg Boss 6 Telugu In Usa
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Bigg Boss 6 Telugu In Usa

by Tricia Leverett | 3 August 2023
What Countries Have Banned Cryptocurrency
AI

What Countries Have Banned Cryptocurrency

by Corliss Highsmith | 20 September 2023
Where To Watch Hindi Movies With English Subtitles
TECHNOLOGY

Where To Watch Hindi Movies With English Subtitles

by Elenore Linden | 8 August 2023
Where Can I Watch Indian Series With English Subtitles
TECHNOLOGY

Where Can I Watch Indian Series With English Subtitles

by Belita Mccreary | 8 August 2023
Who Killed Karkare EBook Free Download
TECHNOLOGY

Who Killed Karkare EBook Free Download

by Helga Fulford | 23 August 2023

Recent Stories

New Record Set By Disney’s Hotstar With India-Pakistan Cricket Match
News

New Record Set By Disney’s Hotstar With India-Pakistan Cricket Match

by Ilsa Sumner | 15 October 2023
9 Best 5TB External Hard Drive For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Best 5TB External Hard Drive For 2023

by Ilsa Sumner | 15 October 2023
9 Amazing 10TB External Hard Drive For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Amazing 10TB External Hard Drive For 2023

by Ilsa Sumner | 15 October 2023
10 Best Solid State External Hard Drive For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Best Solid State External Hard Drive For 2023

by Ilsa Sumner | 15 October 2023
15 Best External Hard Drive Mac For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

15 Best External Hard Drive Mac For 2023

by Ilsa Sumner | 15 October 2023
13 Best PS4 External Hard Drive For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Best PS4 External Hard Drive For 2023

by Ilsa Sumner | 15 October 2023
12 Best 2 TB External Hard Drive For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Best 2 TB External Hard Drive For 2023

by Ilsa Sumner | 15 October 2023
10 Best External Hard Drive 4TB For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Best External Hard Drive 4TB For 2023

by Ilsa Sumner | 15 October 2023