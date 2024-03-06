Newsnews
Remofirst Secures $25M In Series A Funding To Revolutionize Global HR Tech Space

Written by: Courtney Shuck | Published: 6 March 2024
In the competitive world of HR tech startups, Remofirst has emerged as a formidable player, securing $25 million in Series A funding. This places the company in a strong position to challenge industry giants such as Deel and Rippling.

Key Takeaway

Remofirst secures $25 million in Series A funding to expand its global presence and offer affordable, comprehensive HR solutions, challenging industry leaders in the process.

Revolutionizing HR Processes Globally

Remofirst offers a unique proposition to its clients, enabling them to hire employees and contractors in over 180 countries without the need to establish local entities. This streamlined approach not only saves time and money but also ensures compliance with local regulations, as highlighted by CEO and co-founder Nurasyl Serik.

Comprehensive Employer of Record Services

As an Employer of Record, Remofirst takes on the responsibility of hiring workers on behalf of businesses, handling payroll, taxes, employment, compliance, and providing essential work equipment. Additionally, the company assists in devising competitive compensation plans and offers health, dental, and vision insurance.

Impressive Growth and Funding

Remofirst has experienced a remarkable 10x growth in its annual recurring revenue (ARR) since its previous funding round. This growth trajectory attracted significant investor interest, resulting in the successful raise of $25 million in Series A funding. The funding round was led by European VC firm Octopus Ventures, with participation from existing backers QED, Mouro Capital, and Counterpart Ventures.

Competitive Edge and Market Focus

Despite raising less capital than its competitors, Remofirst remains undeterred, emphasizing its differentiation through affordability and tailored services. The company’s fees, starting at $199 per month for an employee and $25 per month for a contractor, position it as a cost-effective alternative to industry incumbents.

