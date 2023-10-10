Newsnews
News

Pair Eyewear Secures $75 Million In Series C Funding For Global Expansion

Written by: Theresita Matlock | Published: 11 October 2023
pair-eyewear-secures-75-million-in-series-c-funding-for-global-expansion
News

Pair Eyewear, the leading direct-to-consumer customizable eyewear brand, recently announced that it has successfully raised $75 million in its latest Series C funding round. The significant investment will be used to enhance the company’s automated U.S. manufacturing technology and accelerate its global expansion plans.

Key Takeaway

Pair Eyewear secures $75 million in Series C funding to drive growth and expand globally, offering a unique and affordable customizable eyewear experience for both adults and children.

Customization for Adults and Children

Pair Eyewear revolutionizes the eyewear industry by allowing both adults and children to effortlessly change their look with over 1,000 “top frame” options. These frames encompass a diverse range of designs, including beloved brands such as DC Comics, Marvel, and popular sports leagues. The collection also features frames inspired by iconic television shows, movies, and renowned artists like Van Gogh and Frida Kahlo. Starting at just $60 per pair, which includes prescription lenses, customers can enjoy a seamless digital shopping experience. Additionally, the top frames are available starting at $25.

Remarkable Growth and Success

In recent years, Pair Eyewear has experienced exponential growth, with revenue increasing 24 times between 2020 and 2023. The company is projected to double its year-over-year revenue by the end of this year. Notably, TikTok has played a significant role in driving sales, accounting for over 25% of the brand’s total revenue. Moreover, Pair Eyewear has successfully transitioned into an adult-focused brand, with more than 95% of its customers being adults. This strategic shift has contributed to the sale of over 3 million top frames in the United States and Canada.

Innovation and Vertical Integration

Pair Eyewear has continuously innovated and expanded its offerings. The company launched a wider base frame collection to cater to a diverse range of head sizes, ensuring an optimal fit for all customers. In a significant move, Pair Eyewear established a state-of-the-art, 40,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in California, positioning it as the most advanced automated lens lab in the United States. This vertically integrated approach enables the company to create all of its lenses and top frames in-house. A second facility is planned for the near future.

Investment and Future Growth

Prysm Capital led the recent funding round, with participation from existing investors New Enterprise Associates, Javelin Venture Partners, and NFL player Christian McCaffrey. While Pair Eyewear’s current valuation remains undisclosed, it has seen a significant increase since its previous funding rounds. The company has now raised a total of $145 million in venture capital to date. The investors were attracted to Pair Eyewear’s unique business model, strong profit margins, and ambitious growth plans.

The newly secured funding will be allocated towards further automation technology, expansion of the lens lab, and the development of new product lines. Additionally, Pair Eyewear aims to enter the retail market for the first time, exploring omnichannel distribution. Furthermore, the company has its sights set on international expansion, envisioning itself as a global eyewear brand that resonates with individuals worldwide who desire to express their individuality through eyewear.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How I Built This Podcast Episodes
TECHNOLOGY

How I Built This Podcast Episodes

by Gretna Munger | 14 August 2023
500 Global Completes $143M Funding Round For Southeast Asia Startups
News

500 Global Completes $143M Funding Round For Southeast Asia Startups

by Charity Freed | 7 September 2023
ELSA Raises $22.5 Million In Series C Funding For English Learning Platform
News

ELSA Raises $22.5 Million In Series C Funding For English Learning Platform

by Agnese Lutz | 12 September 2023
Who Owns Slack?
TECHNOLOGY

Who Owns Slack?

by Ellen Mullinax | 18 September 2023
New Investment Fuels Growth For Ivorian SaaS E-commerce Platform ANKA
News

New Investment Fuels Growth For Ivorian SaaS E-commerce Platform ANKA

by Petunia Mcgriff | 19 September 2023
Open Banking Revolutionizes FinTech As Brite Secures $60 Million Funding For Account-to-Account Payments
News

Open Banking Revolutionizes FinTech As Brite Secures $60 Million Funding For Account-to-Account Payments

by Anni Hefner | 4 October 2023
Josys Raises $93M In Series B Funding For SaaS Management Platform
News

Josys Raises $93M In Series B Funding For SaaS Management Platform

by Auroora Tidwell | 6 September 2023
Mecho Autotech Raises $2.4M And Expands Into Wholesale Spare Parts Distribution
News

Mecho Autotech Raises $2.4M And Expands Into Wholesale Spare Parts Distribution

by Maressa Hough | 14 September 2023

Recent Stories

TabbyML Raises $3.2 Million To Challenge GitHub Copilot
News

TabbyML Raises $3.2 Million To Challenge GitHub Copilot

by Theresita Matlock | 11 October 2023
Newsworthiness Redefined: X Changes Its Public Interest Policy
News

Newsworthiness Redefined: X Changes Its Public Interest Policy

by Theresita Matlock | 11 October 2023
New Healthcare Workflow Automation Startup, Plenful, Raises $9M In Funding
News

New Healthcare Workflow Automation Startup, Plenful, Raises $9M In Funding

by Theresita Matlock | 11 October 2023
Acceldata Raises $10M To Accelerate Growth In The Data Observability Space
News

Acceldata Raises $10M To Accelerate Growth In The Data Observability Space

by Theresita Matlock | 11 October 2023
Harbour Raises $15M To Revolutionize Contract Drafting And Management
News

Harbour Raises $15M To Revolutionize Contract Drafting And Management

by Theresita Matlock | 11 October 2023
Gutsy Secures $51 Million Seed Funding To Revolutionize Security With Process Mining
News

Gutsy Secures $51 Million Seed Funding To Revolutionize Security With Process Mining

by Theresita Matlock | 11 October 2023
Solar-powered Everything: An Interview With Giovanni Fili Of Exeger
News

Solar-powered Everything: An Interview With Giovanni Fili Of Exeger

by Theresita Matlock | 11 October 2023
Pair Eyewear Secures $75 Million In Series C Funding For Global Expansion
News

Pair Eyewear Secures $75 Million In Series C Funding For Global Expansion

by Theresita Matlock | 11 October 2023