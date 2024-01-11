Newsnews
Hyperexponential Raises $73M And Targets US Expansion

Written by: Wilhelmine Kauffman | Published: 12 January 2024
Hyperexponential, a London-based insurtech startup, has secured $73 million in a Series B equity round of funding, with a focus on expanding into the US market. The funding round was led by Boston-based venture capital firm Battery Ventures, with participation from existing investor Highland Europe and Andreessen Horowitz (A16z).

Key Takeaway

Hyperexponential’s $73 million funding round, led by prominent US VC firms, underscores the company’s growth and paves the way for its expansion into the lucrative US market.

Expanding Decision Intelligence for P&C Insurance

Founded in 2017, Hyperexponential specializes in providing “decision intelligence” for the property-casualty (P&C) insurance industry. The company offers predictive data and insights to help insurers and reinsurers make informed pricing decisions, leveraging a wide array of data sources, including niche and fragmented data.

Growth Trajectory and Market Expansion

Hyperexponential has experienced significant growth, with sales increasing ten-fold since its inception. The company has also maintained profitability and counts major clients such as insurance giant Aviva. The substantial $73 million funding indicates a strong balance sheet and a promising growth trajectory.

International Expansion and Future Plans

The involvement of high-profile US VC firms signals Hyperexponential’s strategic move to expand beyond its current operations in the UK and Poland. The company is set to establish a presence in the US, with plans to open a New York office and double its headcount to over 200 employees. Additionally, Hyperexponential aims to venture into adjacent markets, including SME insurance.

Attracting US Venture Capital

The significant investment from US-based VC firms reflects the appeal of Hyperexponential’s innovative approach to decision intelligence in the P&C insurance market, which was valued at $1.8 trillion last year. The company’s focus on solving real industry problems has garnered attention from leading VC players, positioning it for substantial growth and global expansion.

