Stitch Secures $25M Series A Extension Led By Ribbit Capital, Boosting Funding Round To $46M

South African fintech company Stitch has raised an additional $25 million in a series A extension funding round, led by global fintech investor Ribbit Capital. This brings Stitch’s total series A funding to $46 million. The company offers an end-to-end payments solution that caters to the complex and evolving needs of enterprise clients. Stitch focuses on enabling businesses to build, optimize, and scale their financial products by providing API gateways that enhance online payment conversion and streamline payment operations.

Stitch’s Role in Open Banking and Its Evolution into a Full Payment Service Provider

Open banking, which allows traditional banks to release their data via APIs for the development of new financial services, has been a major disruption in global payments. Stitch has been at the forefront of this innovation in Africa, providing businesses with access to customer financial accounts through its API infrastructure.

Stitch initially served as a quasi-data, quasi-bank-to-bank payments platform, allowing businesses to innovate and provide a range of services such as personal finance, lending, insurance, payments, and wealth management. However, it has now evolved into a full payment service provider, offering features such as accepting payments via various methods, managing and reconciling payments, and disbursing funds.

The company’s end-to-end payment solutions primarily target enterprise businesses in South Africa, with clients including MTN, Multichoice, the Foschini Group, Standard Bank’s SnapScan, and Yoco. Although Stitch’s main focus is on South Africa, it also serves startups, small businesses, and global PSP partners in Nigeria and other African countries.

The Significance of Ribbit Capital’s Investment and Stitch’s Growth Potential

Ribbit Capital’s investment in Stitch marks its third investment in Africa, following Chipper Cash’s series B funding and Wave’s series A funding. Stitch’s CEO, Kiaan Pillay, believes that Ribbit Capital’s strong understanding of the global fintech landscape and emerging markets will be invaluable to Stitch.

In terms of growth, Stitch expects to process over 50 million transactions worth $2 billion in total payment volume in the current year. The company has seen significant traction since its launch, with the introduction of seven new product features. Pillay emphasizes that Stitch’s ability to offer modular and scalable solutions has led to many large enterprises adopting multiple product features within the first three months of usage.

As the gateway to Africa, South Africa is of particular interest to global consumer internet companies. Stitch’s payment solutions cater to the unique needs of African markets, where credit cards may not be prevalent. The company’s platform offers customers reliability, high uptime, and quick problem resolution by directly connecting with banks and networks.

With its latest funding, Stitch plans to continue developing its platform, expanding its customer base, and exploring new markets. The company aims to optimize its offerings based on clients’ needs, scale geographically, and add more payment methods to its platform.

In Conclusion

Stitch’s recent funding round led by Ribbit Capital positions the South African fintech company as a market leader in the payments segment. With its comprehensive end-to-end payment solutions and focus on addressing the specific needs of African markets, Stitch is well-positioned for further growth and expansion. The company’s ability to adapt and offer modular solutions to enterprise clients has been a key driver of its success.