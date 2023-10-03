ford-introduces-new-f-150-lightning-flash-with-enhanced-tech-and-extended-battery-range

Ford is responding to consumer demands by launching a new version of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck. The F-150 Lightning Flash prioritizes technology and battery range, aiming to attract tech-centric consumers who prioritize these features.

Key Takeaway Ford continues to innovate and respond to consumer demands by introducing the F-150 Lightning Flash, a new version of its all-electric pickup truck. With enhanced technology features and an extended battery range, the Flash aims to attract tech-savvy consumers seeking a blend of advanced capabilities and long-range performance.

Enhanced Features and Competitive Pricing

The F-150 Lightning Flash comes with a starting price of $69,995, excluding the destination fee. This version boasts an extended battery range of 320 miles, making it an appealing option for consumers seeking longer drives. The truck also features the 1.2 version of Ford’s hands-free advanced driver assistance system, complete with lane-changing capabilities. Other notable features include a 15.5-inch touchscreen, power tailgate, keyless entry, and a wireless charging pad.

It is worth noting that the Flash version still qualifies for the $7,500 federal tax credit provided by Ford. This helps offset the cost for potential buyers and adds to the appeal of the vehicle.

Ford’s Response to Shifting Consumer Preferences

Ford’s decision to introduce the F-150 Lightning Flash underscores its commitment to addressing evolving consumer needs. As more consumers prioritize technology and extended battery range, Ford aims to capture market share from electric vehicle (EV) competitors, such as Tesla.

Marin Gjaja, the chief operating officer of Ford Model e, the automaker’s EV unit, revealed that the idea for the Flash came from customer engagement. This demonstrates Ford’s focus on understanding and meeting customer demands in the rapidly changing EV market.

Availability and Pricing

Starting in early 2024, customers will be able to place their orders for the F-150 Lightning Flash through Ford’s online platform. Positioned just below the Lariat and above the XLT trims, the Flash offers an attractive option for consumers seeking advanced technology and an extended battery range.

Additionally, Ford has made pricing adjustments across its other 2024 Lightning trims. The 2024 Lightning Pro, the lowest-priced trim, maintains its price of $49,995. The XLT standard range sees a slight increase to $57,495. The Lariat extended range remains at $77,495. Notably, the Platinum trim is dropping in price by $2,000 to $89,995, while the limited-edition F-150 Lightning Platinum Black with extended range starts at $97,995.