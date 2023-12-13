Newsnews
Zuper Raises $32 Million In Series B Funding To Expand Field Service Management Capabilities

Written by: Brenda August | Published: 14 December 2023
Zuper, a field service management company, has secured $32 million in Series B funding to enhance its technology and tools for a broader range of workers. The funding round was led by FUSE and also saw participation from Prime Ventures and other existing partners.

Key Takeaway

Zuper secures $32 million in Series B funding to expand its field service management platform, catering to a wider range of workers and industries, and plans to develop an AI-powered chatbot called Zuper’s Intelligent Virtual Assistant.

Expanding Reach

Unlike other field service management companies that focus on specific market segments, Zuper’s platform is designed to cover the entire workflow. According to Zuper CEO Anand Subbaraj, the company’s platform offers automated workflows and workforce collaboration to ensure an optimal customer experience.

Evolution of Focus

Zuper’s evolution from focusing on residential repair services to catering to small business and enterprise customers reflects the company’s commitment to addressing the diverse workforce challenges faced by service organizations. Subbaraj emphasizes the importance of a flexible platform that can standardize operations across different types of workers, be it full-time or contracted labor.

Integration and Growth

Zuper’s platform integrates with various aspects of a service organization’s tech stack, including apps, customer relationship management software, payments, and location intelligence. The company has expanded its reach to serve industries such as manufacturing, facility and property maintenance, and renewable energy. With a growing customer base and usage, Zuper has processed over $100 million worth of payments and 10 million work orders in the last four months.

Future Plans

The Series B funding brings Zuper’s total venture-backed capital raised to $46.1 million. The company intends to use the funds to grow its mid-market and enterprise customer base, expand globally, and invest in technology development. Zuper also aims to introduce a generative AI-powered chatbot, Zuper’s Intelligent Virtual Assistant (ZIVA), to enhance field service management.

Zuper anticipates significant growth in the coming years and plans to add 50 additional employees in 2024. The company’s strong projections indicate a promising future, with ZIVA poised to revolutionize field service management.

