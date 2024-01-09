Newsnews
Burro Grande: A Big Leap For Agtech Robotics Firm

Written by: Rosalinda Rigney | Published: 9 January 2024
Burro, a Philadelphia-based agtech robotics firm, has recently made a significant stride with the launch of its latest addition, the Burro Grande. This new autonomous farm vehicle is capable of transporting payloads up to 1,500 pounds and towing other vehicles weighing up to 5,000 pounds, marking a substantial expansion for the company.

Key Takeaway

Burro, an agtech robotics firm, has unveiled the Burro Grande, a robust autonomous farm vehicle capable of handling substantial payloads and towing requirements. With a recent $24 million Series B funding and a focus on scaling operations, product expansion, and customer success, Burro is poised for significant growth and impact in the agtech industry.

Expanding Reach and Impact

Since its inception in 2017, Burro has been steadily gaining momentum in the agtech industry. With 300 of its robotics systems currently operating in fields and nurseries, primarily in the U.S., along with select clients in Australia and New Zealand, the company has demonstrated tangible growth and impact. The startup has accumulated over 300,000 hours in the field, covering 75,000 miles autonomously through its commercial clients, showcasing the real-world application of its technology.

Significant Funding and Growth Plans

The company’s recent announcement of raising a $24 million Series B, co-led by Catalyst Investors and Translink Capital, further underscores its growth trajectory. The funding will be instrumental in scaling operations, expanding product and engineering teams, and bolstering sales and customer success teams. Burro CEO Charlie Andersen emphasized the focus on accelerating revenue, continuous production, and meeting customer demand as key priorities for the company’s growth.

Introducing Burro Grande

The launch of Burro Grande represents a strategic move for the company, addressing the demand for a larger autonomous farm vehicle. With enhanced capabilities and safety features, including 3D LIDAR and the Burro Operating System Software v 5.0, the Grande is positioned as a significant addition to Burro’s product lineup. Andersen highlighted the vehicle’s ability to operate at “Pallet-scale,” signifying its capacity to handle larger payloads and towing requirements.

Looking Ahead

The availability of Burro Grande for order, with shipping set to commence later this quarter, marks an exciting phase for Burro as it continues to make waves in the agtech robotics space. The company’s commitment to innovation, customer-centric approach, and strategic expansion bode well for its future growth and influence in the industry.

