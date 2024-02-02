30-robotics-companies-with-job-openings-for-job-seekers-in-the-industry

It has been a challenging time for the robotics industry, with iRobot facing setbacks as Amazon withdrew its bid to acquire the company, leading to significant layoffs. However, for those in the robotics field, there is hope as the industry continues to thrive amidst economic uncertainties. If you are seeking new opportunities in the robotics sector, here are 30 companies currently hiring for various roles:
Job Openings in Robotics Companies
- Agtonomy (6 roles)
- Amazon Robotics (10 roles)
- Ambi Robotics (1 role)
- ANYbotics (27 roles)
- Autodesk (1 role)
- Berkshire Grey (20 roles)
- Bonsai Robotics (6 roles)
- Boston Dynamics (10 roles)
- BRINC (15 roles)
- Burro (10 roles)
- Chef Robotics (6 roles)
- Exotec (177 roles)
- Farm-ng (4 roles)
- Figure (20 roles)
- Formant (6 roles)
- Four Growers (4 roles)
- Freefly Systems (7 roles)
- Guardian Agriculture (5 roles)
- House of Design Robotics (4 roles)
- Kewazo (2 roles)
- Matic Robots (12 roles)
- Monumental (10 roles)
- Neya Systems (6 roles)
- Picogrid (4 roles)
- Polymath Robotics (1 role)
- Roboto AI (1 role)
- Skip (2 roles)
- Stratom (3 roles)
- Vention (15 roles)
- WiBotic (3 roles)