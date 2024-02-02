Newsnews
30 Robotics Companies With Job Openings For Job Seekers In The Industry

Written by: Gilbertine Toney | Published: 3 February 2024
It has been a challenging time for the robotics industry, with iRobot facing setbacks as Amazon withdrew its bid to acquire the company, leading to significant layoffs. However, for those in the robotics field, there is hope as the industry continues to thrive amidst economic uncertainties. If you are seeking new opportunities in the robotics sector, here are 30 companies currently hiring for various roles:

Key Takeaway

Despite the challenges faced by iRobot and the resulting layoffs, the robotics industry continues to offer numerous job opportunities across various companies, providing hope for those seeking employment in the field.

Job Openings in Robotics Companies

  • Agtonomy (6 roles)
  • Amazon Robotics (10 roles)
  • Ambi Robotics (1 role)
  • ANYbotics (27 roles)
  • Autodesk (1 role)
  • Berkshire Grey (20 roles)
  • Bonsai Robotics (6 roles)
  • Boston Dynamics (10 roles)
  • BRINC (15 roles)
  • Burro (10 roles)
  • Chef Robotics (6 roles)
  • Exotec (177 roles)
  • Farm-ng (4 roles)
  • Figure (20 roles)
  • Formant (6 roles)
  • Four Growers (4 roles)
  • Freefly Systems (7 roles)
  • Guardian Agriculture (5 roles)
  • House of Design Robotics (4 roles)
  • Kewazo (2 roles)
  • Matic Robots (12 roles)
  • Monumental (10 roles)
  • Neya Systems (6 roles)
  • Picogrid (4 roles)
  • Polymath Robotics (1 role)
  • Roboto AI (1 role)
  • Skip (2 roles)
  • Stratom (3 roles)
  • Vention (15 roles)
  • WiBotic (3 roles)

30 Robotics Companies With Job Openings For Job Seekers In The Industry
News

