Newsnews
News

32 Robotics Companies With Job Openings For Roboticists

Written by: Saundra Moskowitz | Published: 15 February 2024
32-robotics-companies-with-job-openings-for-roboticists
News

If you are a roboticist looking for new opportunities, you are in luck. Despite the challenges faced by the tech industry in recent years, the field of robotics has remained relatively insulated. With a wide range of companies, from established corporations to emerging startups, there are numerous job openings waiting to be filled.

Key Takeaway

The robotics industry continues to offer numerous job opportunities, with a wide range of companies actively seeking to fill various roles. This presents a favorable environment for roboticists looking to advance their careers.

Job Opportunities in Robotics

Here are some of the robotics companies currently looking to fill roles:

  • Agtonomy (7 roles)
  • Aigen (4 roles)
  • Amazon Robotics (139 roles)
  • ANYbotics (27 roles)
  • Automated Architecture Ltd (1 role)
  • Baubot (15 roles)
  • Beacon AI (2 roles)
  • Berkshire Grey (20 roles)
  • BHS Robotics (3 roles)
  • Chef Robotics (8 roles)
  • Clockwork (4 roles)
  • Dexterity (40 roles)
  • farm-ng (6 roles)
  • Forcen Inc. (5 roles)
  • Formic (7 roles)
  • Foxglove (4 roles)
  • GrayMatter Robotics (20 roles)
  • Hyphen Technologies Inc. (3 roles)
  • Kodiak (23 roles)
  • Matic Robots (13 roles)
  • Neya Systems (7 roles)
  • Nimble Robotics (8 roles)
  • Pudu Robotics (3 roles)
  • Reframe Systems (2 roles)
  • Renovate Robotics (1 role)
  • Sanctuary AI (11 roles)
  • Scythe Robotics (15 roles)
  • Skip (2 roles)
  • Symbotic (20 roles)
  • The AI Institute (20 roles)
  • Vayu Robotics (4 roles)
  • Vention (19 roles)

Conclusion

With the demand for roboticists on the rise, these companies are offering a variety of roles, providing options for those who prefer the stability of a large corporation or the innovation of a startup environment. If you are considering a career in robotics, now may be the perfect time to explore the available opportunities.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Nvidia Revolutionizes Robotics Platforms With Generative AI Compatibility
News

Nvidia Revolutionizes Robotics Platforms With Generative AI Compatibility

by Willabella Pritchett | 19 October 2023
How Roboticists Are Embracing Generative AI For The Future
News

How Roboticists Are Embracing Generative AI For The Future

by Lyndsie Naquin | 15 October 2023
Agility Robotics: Our Robot Won’t Be Armed Or Take Your Jobs
News

Agility Robotics: Our Robot Won’t Be Armed Or Take Your Jobs

by Jacquelin Kimbrough | 27 September 2023
US Couriers Hire Collaborative Robots for Holiday Rush
TECH REVIEWS

US Couriers Hire Collaborative Robots for Holiday Rush

by Rexan | 30 October 2019
Should The US Implement A ‘Robot Tax’?
News

Should The US Implement A ‘Robot Tax’?

by Moll Harden | 3 September 2023
Ecovacs Robot Vacuums: All The Things You Need To Know
TECH REVIEWS

Ecovacs Robot Vacuums: All The Things You Need To Know

by Kym | 12 September 2019
Amazon Partners With MIT To Study The Impact Of Robots On Jobs
News

Amazon Partners With MIT To Study The Impact Of Robots On Jobs

by Danita Cervantes | 19 October 2023
5 Best IoT Jobs To Consider in 2020
TECHNOLOGY

5 Best IoT Jobs To Consider in 2020

by Kenneth | 18 October 2019

Recent Stories

When Is The League Of Legends Mmo Coming Out
GAMING

When Is The League Of Legends Mmo Coming Out

by Saundra Moskowitz | 15 February 2024
How To Play Pbe On League Of Legends
GAMING

How To Play Pbe On League Of Legends

by Saundra Moskowitz | 15 February 2024
HopSkipDrive Exceeds California Ridesharing Emissions Targets
News

HopSkipDrive Exceeds California Ridesharing Emissions Targets

by Saundra Moskowitz | 15 February 2024
Artie Revolutionizes Data Syncing For Companies With $3.3M Seed Investment
News

Artie Revolutionizes Data Syncing For Companies With $3.3M Seed Investment

by Saundra Moskowitz | 15 February 2024
UK Utility Giant Southern Water Confirms Data Breach Impacting Hundreds Of Thousands Of Customers
News

UK Utility Giant Southern Water Confirms Data Breach Impacting Hundreds Of Thousands Of Customers

by Saundra Moskowitz | 15 February 2024
Meta Settles Lawsuit With Immersion Over Haptic Feedback Tech In Quest Headsets
News

Meta Settles Lawsuit With Immersion Over Haptic Feedback Tech In Quest Headsets

by Saundra Moskowitz | 15 February 2024
Apple Vision Pro: Over 1,000 Apps Now Available For The New Device
News

Apple Vision Pro: Over 1,000 Apps Now Available For The New Device

by Saundra Moskowitz | 15 February 2024
32 Robotics Companies With Job Openings For Roboticists
News

32 Robotics Companies With Job Openings For Roboticists

by Saundra Moskowitz | 15 February 2024