meta-settles-lawsuit-with-immersion-over-haptic-feedback-tech-in-quest-headsets

Immersion, a company specializing in haptic feedback technology, has reached a settlement with Meta regarding a lawsuit over the use of touch-feedback in its Quest VR headsets. In a press release, Immersion announced that it had signed a licensing agreement with Meta, allowing the latter to utilize Immersion’s patents for haptic technologies in its hardware, software, VR, and gaming products. The specific terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Immersion’s Patent Licensing Agreement with Meta

Immersion’s President and CEO, Eric Singer, expressed delight in granting Meta a license to their patents for haptic technologies. The agreement signifies Immersion’s support for Meta’s efforts in delivering high-quality haptic experiences through its devices.

Background of Immersion and Patent Portfolio

Founded in 1993 and based in Aventura, Florida, Immersion initially collaborated with Microsoft to integrate its haptic feedback and touch technology into Microsoft’s DirectX APIs. Over the years, Immersion has acquired a significant number of haptic feedback patents, with the company gaining attention for its patent portfolio in the field.

Legal History and Business Model

Immersion has been involved in legal disputes with major companies such as Microsoft, Sony, Apple, and Valve over alleged patent infringements. The company’s business model, which relies on litigation and patent licensing, has faced scrutiny regarding its long-term sustainability and profitability.