Newsnews
News

Meta Settles Lawsuit With Immersion Over Haptic Feedback Tech In Quest Headsets

Written by: Joyan Raines | Published: 15 February 2024
meta-settles-lawsuit-with-immersion-over-haptic-feedback-tech-in-quest-headsets
News

Immersion, a company specializing in haptic feedback technology, has reached a settlement with Meta regarding a lawsuit over the use of touch-feedback in its Quest VR headsets. In a press release, Immersion announced that it had signed a licensing agreement with Meta, allowing the latter to utilize Immersion’s patents for haptic technologies in its hardware, software, VR, and gaming products. The specific terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Key Takeaway

Immersion has settled a lawsuit with Meta, allowing Meta to utilize Immersion’s patents for haptic technologies in its hardware, software, VR, and gaming products. The specific terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Immersion’s Patent Licensing Agreement with Meta

Immersion’s President and CEO, Eric Singer, expressed delight in granting Meta a license to their patents for haptic technologies. The agreement signifies Immersion’s support for Meta’s efforts in delivering high-quality haptic experiences through its devices.

Background of Immersion and Patent Portfolio

Founded in 1993 and based in Aventura, Florida, Immersion initially collaborated with Microsoft to integrate its haptic feedback and touch technology into Microsoft’s DirectX APIs. Over the years, Immersion has acquired a significant number of haptic feedback patents, with the company gaining attention for its patent portfolio in the field.

Legal History and Business Model

Immersion has been involved in legal disputes with major companies such as Microsoft, Sony, Apple, and Valve over alleged patent infringements. The company’s business model, which relies on litigation and patent licensing, has faced scrutiny regarding its long-term sustainability and profitability.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

12 Amazing Galaxy 7 Augmented Reality Core Included for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

12 Amazing Galaxy 7 Augmented Reality Core Included for 2024

by Jilli Lavender | 22 August 2023
12 Best Gamelit Augmented Reality for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

12 Best Gamelit Augmented Reality for 2024

by Lilas Brazell | 22 August 2023
14 Amazing Worlds AR Gaming Augmented Reality Gaming, Blaster Edition for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

14 Amazing Worlds AR Gaming Augmented Reality Gaming, Blaster Edition for 2024

by Claude Oconnell | 22 August 2023
15 Amazing Ps4 Virtual Reality Headset Bundle for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing Ps4 Virtual Reality Headset Bundle for 2024

by Mil Hiatt | 22 August 2023
14 Amazing Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality System for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

14 Amazing Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality System for 2024

by Anica Delrio | 22 August 2023
9 Best Playstation Virtual Reality Bundle for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

9 Best Playstation Virtual Reality Bundle for 2024

by Costanza Woo | 22 August 2023
12 Amazing Ps4 Virtual Reality Games for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

12 Amazing Ps4 Virtual Reality Games for 2024

by Vivienne Reich | 22 August 2023
13 Best Virtual Reality Headset Ps4 for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

13 Best Virtual Reality Headset Ps4 for 2024

by Jayne Bland | 22 August 2023

Recent Stories

When Is The League Of Legends Mmo Coming Out
GAMING

When Is The League Of Legends Mmo Coming Out

by Joyan Raines | 15 February 2024
How To Play Pbe On League Of Legends
GAMING

How To Play Pbe On League Of Legends

by Joyan Raines | 15 February 2024
HopSkipDrive Exceeds California Ridesharing Emissions Targets
News

HopSkipDrive Exceeds California Ridesharing Emissions Targets

by Joyan Raines | 15 February 2024
Artie Revolutionizes Data Syncing For Companies With $3.3M Seed Investment
News

Artie Revolutionizes Data Syncing For Companies With $3.3M Seed Investment

by Joyan Raines | 15 February 2024
UK Utility Giant Southern Water Confirms Data Breach Impacting Hundreds Of Thousands Of Customers
News

UK Utility Giant Southern Water Confirms Data Breach Impacting Hundreds Of Thousands Of Customers

by Joyan Raines | 15 February 2024
Meta Settles Lawsuit With Immersion Over Haptic Feedback Tech In Quest Headsets
News

Meta Settles Lawsuit With Immersion Over Haptic Feedback Tech In Quest Headsets

by Joyan Raines | 15 February 2024
Apple Vision Pro: Over 1,000 Apps Now Available For The New Device
News

Apple Vision Pro: Over 1,000 Apps Now Available For The New Device

by Joyan Raines | 15 February 2024
32 Robotics Companies With Job Openings For Roboticists
News

32 Robotics Companies With Job Openings For Roboticists

by Joyan Raines | 15 February 2024