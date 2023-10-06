Newsnews
Machina Labs Secures $32 Million Funding To Revolutionize Manufacturing With Flexibility

Written by: Giana Nicol | Published: 6 October 2023
Machina Labs, a Los Angeles-based company, has recently secured $32 million in a Series B funding round, co-led by NVentures and Innovation Endeavors. This funding follows a $14 million Series A round and brings the company’s total funding to $45 million. The investment will support the development and commercialization of Machina’s innovative manufacturing solutions.

Key Takeaway

Machina Labs has raised $32 million in a Series B funding round to bring flexibility and agility to the manufacturing industry. By leveraging robotics and AI, the company aims to revolutionize metal manufacturing processes, introducing unprecedented flexibility and scalability. The funding will enable Machina Labs to further develop and commercialize their innovative solutions.

Unlocking Flexibility in Manufacturing

Traditionally, the manufacturing process has been inflexible and costly to change. Machina Labs aims to address this challenge by leveraging robotics and AI to introduce unprecedented flexibility and agility to the manufacturing industry. Like a blacksmith using a hammer to create various designs and materials, Machina Labs utilizes robots to revolutionize the manufacturing process.

Software-Based Approach and Focus on Metal Manufacturing

One of the key drivers behind Machina Labs’ success is their software-based approach. By combining robotics and AI, the company has demonstrated the immense impact and scalability of their technology in manufacturing. The focus is specifically on metal manufacturing, including sheet forming processes.

Enthusiasm from Investors

Innovation Endeavors’ Sam Smith-Eppsteiner expressed excitement about the future of Machina Labs, stating, “We are thrilled to double down on our investment in Machina on the back of demonstrated execution, technology gains, and commercial traction. We expect Machina to play an important role in a number of key industrial trends of the next decade: domestic re-industrialization, defense innovation, electrification, and commercial space.”

The investment will primarily be allocated to research and development, as well as expanding Machina Labs’ presence in the market. With their software-based approach and focus on metal manufacturing, Machina Labs is poised to reshape the future of manufacturing, contributing to key industrial trends in the coming decade.

