Newsnews
News

Deel Acquires Africa’s PaySpace, Crosses $500M In ARR

Written by: Tamiko Lattimore | Published: 5 March 2024
deel-acquires-africas-payspace-crosses-500m-in-arr
News

Deel, a leading HR startup, has made a significant move by acquiring PaySpace, a payroll and HR software company based in Africa. This acquisition, which is the largest to date for Deel, comes shortly after the company’s acquisition of Zavvy, an AI-based “people development” startup in Munich. The financial terms of the PaySpace acquisition have not been disclosed.

Key Takeaway

Deel’s acquisition of PaySpace and its milestone of crossing $500 million in ARR demonstrate the company’s strategic growth and expansion efforts, particularly in the African market.

Expanding Footprint in Africa

PaySpace, headquartered in Johannesburg, serves over 14,000 customers across 44 countries in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company’s client base includes well-known multinationals such as Heineken, Coca-Cola Beverages, and Puma Sports SA. With this acquisition, Deel, a $12 billion HR startup operating in over 70 countries, aims to strengthen its presence in Africa.

PaySpace: A Bootstrapping Success Story

Founded in 2007 by the Clark brothers, along with George Karageorgiades, PaySpace started as a cloud-based payroll and HR platform. Despite not being a typical venture-backed startup, PaySpace has experienced significant growth, expanding its product reach to 43 countries by 2022. The company’s sales have been growing by over 30% annually, reflecting its success in the industry.

Deel’s Milestone: Crossing $500M in ARR

Deel also announced that it has achieved a significant milestone by crossing $500 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) organically, outside of the PaySpace acquisition. This marks a substantial increase from $290 million in ARR at the end of 2022. The company also revealed that it has been EBITDA positive since September 2022 and still has $600 million in reserves.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Rally Cap VC Launches $5M Climate Fund For Emerging Markets
News

Rally Cap VC Launches $5M Climate Fund For Emerging Markets

by Caterina Nicolas | 8 February 2024
What Is MRR In SaaS?
FINTECH

What Is MRR In SaaS?

by Karrie Atwell | 15 November 2023
SailPoint Soars Above $600M ARR Threshold In First Year Of Private Ownership
News

SailPoint Soars Above $600M ARR Threshold In First Year Of Private Ownership

by Goldi Remington | 20 September 2023
When Was Trading Invented
FINTECH

When Was Trading Invented

by La Verne Haun | 15 November 2023
What Is SaaS Revenue?
FINTECH

What Is SaaS Revenue?

by Cacilia Atwater | 15 November 2023
What Does The Historical M&A Data Tell US About The Fintech Landscape?
Digital Payments

What Does The Historical M&A Data Tell US About The Fintech Landscape?

by La Verne Haun | 30 December 2023
What Is ARR In SaaS?
FINTECH

What Is ARR In SaaS?

by Mariska Spindler | 15 November 2023
Omniful, A Supply Chain And E-Commerce Enablement Startup, Secures $5.85M In Funding
News

Omniful, A Supply Chain And E-Commerce Enablement Startup, Secures $5.85M In Funding

by Rubie Mayhew | 5 December 2023

Recent Stories

Deel Acquires Africa’s PaySpace, Crosses $500M In ARR
News

Deel Acquires Africa’s PaySpace, Crosses $500M In ARR

by Tamiko Lattimore | 5 March 2024
How To Buy Coins On FIFA 22
GAMING

How To Buy Coins On FIFA 22

by Tamiko Lattimore | 5 March 2024
How To Get Coins On FIFA 22 For Free
GAMING

How To Get Coins On FIFA 22 For Free

by Tamiko Lattimore | 5 March 2024
How To Apply Coin Boost FIFA 22
GAMING

How To Apply Coin Boost FIFA 22

by Tamiko Lattimore | 5 March 2024
How To Get Position Modifier FIFA 22
GAMING

How To Get Position Modifier FIFA 22

by Tamiko Lattimore | 5 March 2024
How To Get Good Chemistry In FIFA 22
GAMING

How To Get Good Chemistry In FIFA 22

by Tamiko Lattimore | 5 March 2024
How To Gain Loyalty FIFA 22
GAMING

How To Gain Loyalty FIFA 22

by Tamiko Lattimore | 5 March 2024
Indian Firms Comply With Google Play Rules Amid Regulatory Intervention
News

Indian Firms Comply With Google Play Rules Amid Regulatory Intervention

by Tamiko Lattimore | 5 March 2024