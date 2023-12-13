Newsnews
News

EU Lawmakers Reach Historic Deal To Bolster Gig Worker Rights

Written by: Brana Curtiss | Published: 14 December 2023
eu-lawmakers-reach-historic-deal-to-bolster-gig-worker-rights
News

After two years of negotiations, European Union lawmakers have reached a historic agreement on the final shape of the Platform Worker Directive, marking a significant milestone in the push to enhance protections for gig workers.

Key Takeaway

European Union lawmakers have reached a historic agreement on the Platform Worker Directive, aiming to enhance protections for millions of gig workers across Europe.

Historic Boost for Gig Workers

The development is set to deliver a significant boost for millions of gig workers laboring on digital platforms without the benefits of workers’ rights. The EU estimates that approximately 5.5 million people currently working for such platforms in the region may be incorrectly classified as self-employed, resulting in the absence of crucial labor and social rights protections.

Presumption of Employment Relationship

The agreed deal includes a presumption of an employment relationship between a gig worker and a platform, triggered when two out of a list of five “indicators of control or direction” are present, as stated in the parliament’s press release.

Transparency Provisions

The agreement also incorporates transparency provisions that mandate platforms to provide information to individuals performing platform work about the algorithms that manage them and how their behavior affects decisions taken by automated systems.

Human Oversight and Data Protection

The provisionally agreed new rules will ban platforms from making certain important decisions, such as dismissals or account suspensions, without human oversight. Additionally, the directive aims to beef up data protection rights for platform workers by prohibiting the processing of certain types of personal data and ensuring more human oversight on decisions of systems affecting platform workers.

Next Steps

The final text of the agreement still needs to be voted on by the Council and Parliament before it can be adopted as pan-EU law. While the implementation period and specific details of the agreement remain unclear, the political deal represents a significant step forward in advancing the rights of gig workers across Europe.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

OpenAI Announces Plans For First EU Office And Strategic Hires
News

OpenAI Announces Plans For First EU Office And Strategic Hires

by Ellie Herrington | 14 September 2023
New York Ride-Hail Giants Settle $328 Million Wage Theft Complaints
News

New York Ride-Hail Giants Settle $328 Million Wage Theft Complaints

by Glennie Purvis | 3 November 2023
EU Finds X (formerly Twitter) Worst For Disinformation In Social Networks
News

EU Finds X (formerly Twitter) Worst For Disinformation In Social Networks

by Claudetta Hinojosa | 27 September 2023
EU Media Freedom Act Threatens User Rights And Global Consequences
News

EU Media Freedom Act Threatens User Rights And Global Consequences

by Ranna Marley | 4 October 2023
New Ruling: Clearview AI Wins Appeal Against UK Privacy Sanction
News

New Ruling: Clearview AI Wins Appeal Against UK Privacy Sanction

by Alex Felix | 19 October 2023
New York Judge Upholds $18 Minimum Pay For NYC Delivery Workers
News

New York Judge Upholds $18 Minimum Pay For NYC Delivery Workers

by Selena Alonso | 29 September 2023
Gig Worker Status In Massachusetts: A Battle For Rights And Classification
News

Gig Worker Status In Massachusetts: A Battle For Rights And Classification

by Maryjo Petro | 7 September 2023
What Was The Purpose Of The Emergency Banking Act
FINTECH

What Was The Purpose Of The Emergency Banking Act

by Britta Merkle | 17 November 2023

Recent Stories

Zuper Raises $32 Million In Series B Funding To Expand Field Service Management Capabilities
News

Zuper Raises $32 Million In Series B Funding To Expand Field Service Management Capabilities

by Brana Curtiss | 14 December 2023
EU Lawmakers Reach Historic Deal To Bolster Gig Worker Rights
News

EU Lawmakers Reach Historic Deal To Bolster Gig Worker Rights

by Brana Curtiss | 14 December 2023
Worldcoin Expands Integrations With Minecraft, Reddit, Telegram, Shopify, And Mercado Libre
News

Worldcoin Expands Integrations With Minecraft, Reddit, Telegram, Shopify, And Mercado Libre

by Brana Curtiss | 14 December 2023
Guardz Raises $18M To Expand AI-Based Security Platform For SMBs
News

Guardz Raises $18M To Expand AI-Based Security Platform For SMBs

by Brana Curtiss | 13 December 2023
Kakao Appoints Shina Chung As New CEO Amid Ongoing Crisis
News

Kakao Appoints Shina Chung As New CEO Amid Ongoing Crisis

by Brana Curtiss | 13 December 2023
Verve Motion Secures $20M To Expand Its Exosuit Business
News

Verve Motion Secures $20M To Expand Its Exosuit Business

by Brana Curtiss | 13 December 2023
Apple Expands Self-Service Repair Program To Include IPhone 15 And M2 Macs
News

Apple Expands Self-Service Repair Program To Include IPhone 15 And M2 Macs

by Brana Curtiss | 13 December 2023
Apple’s New IOS 17.3 Update Introduces Enhanced Security Settings To Protect User Data
News

Apple’s New IOS 17.3 Update Introduces Enhanced Security Settings To Protect User Data

by Brana Curtiss | 13 December 2023