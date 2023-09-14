Newsnews
News

OpenAI Announces Plans For First EU Office And Strategic Hires

Written by: Ellie Herrington | Published: 14 September 2023
openai-announces-plans-for-first-eu-office-and-strategic-hires
News

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is embarking on a new venture by opening its first office in the European Union (EU). The decision comes as the company prepares to navigate regulatory obstacles and establish closer ties with European lawmakers and customers. Ireland has been chosen as the location for the new office, following OpenAI’s presence in San Francisco and London.

Key Takeaway

OpenAI plans to open its first office in the European Union, specifically in Dublin, Ireland. The move comes as the company aims to navigate regulatory challenges and establish a stronger presence in Europe. OpenAI’s focus on privacy is evident through its recent job postings, which include positions related to data protection and privacy. The organization is actively preparing for the upcoming EU AI Act, which will set the stage for AI regulations in Europe. By expanding its operations in Europe, OpenAI intends to bolster its influence and engagement in the region’s AI landscape.

New Positions Reflect OpenAI’s Focus on Privacy

OpenAI is actively recruiting for several key positions in Dublin, the capital of Ireland. These job openings underscore the company’s commitment to addressing concerns related to privacy and data protection. The available roles include an associate general counsel responsible for the EMEA region, a policy and partnerships lead for global affairs, a privacy program manager, a software engineer specializing in privacy, and a media relations lead.

Meeting Regulatory Demands and Demonstrating Privacy

OpenAI’s decision to further expand its presence in Europe stems from the increased scrutiny it has faced in recent times. The organization’s flagship product, ChatGPT, attracted attention from European authorities due to concerns regarding data protection. In response, OpenAI made changes to provide enhanced privacy disclosures and safeguards for users. However, a complaint was still lodged against the company, accusing it of violating Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

EU AI Act and the Need for Compliance

Looking ahead, OpenAI recognizes the forthcoming EU AI Act as a pivotal development in the regulation of AI applications. Once enacted, these regulations will be the first of their kind globally, potentially serving as a blueprint for other countries. OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, has been actively engaging with European regulators, advocating for balanced AI regulation. While previously calling for international AI regulation in the United States, Altman has cautioned against excessive regulatory constraints during his European engagements.

OpenAI’s Growing Presence in Europe

Establishing a stronger foothold in Europe has become a priority for OpenAI, as the continent holds significant importance within the AI landscape. While OpenAI’s hiring efforts may appear modest in comparison to industry giants like Meta, Alphabet, and Microsoft, it showcases the company’s commitment to addressing European concerns and actively participating in shaping AI regulations. As OpenAI continues to make strides in generative AI, it is expected that its presence and lobbying efforts in Europe will continue to expand.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

OpenAI Announces Plans For First EU Office And Strategic Hires
News

OpenAI Announces Plans For First EU Office And Strategic Hires

by Ellie Herrington | 14 September 2023
Mecho Autotech Raises $2.4M And Expands Into Wholesale Spare Parts Distribution
News

Mecho Autotech Raises $2.4M And Expands Into Wholesale Spare Parts Distribution

by Maressa Hough | 14 September 2023
New $100M SCVC Fund Boosts UK DeepTech Sector In Bristol
News

New $100M SCVC Fund Boosts UK DeepTech Sector In Bristol

by Alida Towns | 14 September 2023
Honor Makes A Comeback In The Indian Smartphone Market
News

Honor Makes A Comeback In The Indian Smartphone Market

by Consuelo Fenske | 14 September 2023
Introducing Evidence: Open Source BI For Technical Data Teams
News

Introducing Evidence: Open Source BI For Technical Data Teams

by Ashien Albarran | 14 September 2023
San Francisco Calls For Reevaluation Of Cruise And Waymo Robotaxi Expansion Hearing
News

San Francisco Calls For Reevaluation Of Cruise And Waymo Robotaxi Expansion Hearing

by Hildagard Cameron | 14 September 2023
EU Considers Imposing Tariffs On Chinese EV Companies To Protect European Automakers
News

EU Considers Imposing Tariffs On Chinese EV Companies To Protect European Automakers

by Priscilla Jablonski | 14 September 2023
Apple Announces IPhone 15 Pro As The Next AAA Game Console
News

Apple Announces IPhone 15 Pro As The Next AAA Game Console

by Orelie Tavarez | 14 September 2023

Recent Stories

10 Amazing Wide Monitor for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Amazing Wide Monitor for 2023

by Ellie Herrington | 14 September 2023
9 Amazing Asus Monitor 144Hz for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

9 Amazing Asus Monitor 144Hz for 2023

by Ellie Herrington | 14 September 2023
10 Amazing Curved Computer Monitor for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Amazing Curved Computer Monitor for 2023

by Ellie Herrington | 14 September 2023
15 Amazing Acer Gaming Monitor for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing Acer Gaming Monitor for 2023

by Ellie Herrington | 14 September 2023
12 Best 240Hz Gaming Monitor for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Best 240Hz Gaming Monitor for 2023

by Ellie Herrington | 14 September 2023
11 Amazing G-Sync Monitor for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing G-Sync Monitor for 2023

by Ellie Herrington | 14 September 2023
8 Best Dual Monitor Desk Mount for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Best Dual Monitor Desk Mount for 2023

by Ellie Herrington | 14 September 2023
13 Best 4K Hdr Monitor for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Best 4K Hdr Monitor for 2023

by Ellie Herrington | 14 September 2023