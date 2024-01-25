Newsnews
Bitcoin And Ethereum Decline, Worldcoin To Launch New Orb, And Terraform Labs Files For Bankruptcy

Written by: Sandra Ricker | Published: 26 January 2024
Bitcoin and Ethereum Market Update

This week, the cryptocurrency market experienced a downturn as the two leading cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, saw declines of 7% and 13.5% respectively, according to CoinMarketCap data. Despite this, the global crypto market cap remained relatively stable at around $1.55 trillion.

Key Takeaway

The cryptocurrency market experienced a decline this week, with Bitcoin and Ethereum leading the downturn. Additionally, Worldcoin’s announcement of a new Orb and Terraform Labs’ bankruptcy filing have captured the attention of industry observers.

Worldcoin’s New Orb Launch

Worldcoin has announced its plans to launch a new Orb, aiming to make its eyeball scanning device appear “more friendly.” This development comes as the company continues to innovate in the field of biometric technology.

Terraform Labs Bankruptcy Filing

Terraform Labs, a prominent player in the crypto space, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. This news has reverberated across the industry, prompting discussions about the implications for the broader crypto ecosystem.

