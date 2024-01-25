openai-lowers-prices-and-addresses-issues-with-gpt-4

OpenAI, a leading AI company, has made significant updates to its models and pricing, impacting developers and potentially signaling changes for consumers in the future.

New Model Versions and Price Reductions

GPT-3.5 Turbo, a widely used model, has seen a reduction in input and output prices by 50% and 25% respectively, now priced at $0.0005 per thousand tokens in, and $0.0015 per thousand tokens out. This change is likely to benefit paying users, especially those engaging in text-intensive applications.

Enhancements and Fixes

The latest version of GPT-3.5 Turbo, labeled 0125, brings “various improvements,” although specific details have not been disclosed by OpenAI. On the other hand, GPT-4 Turbo’s new preview model, also labeled 0125, aims to address issues related to “laziness” in completing tasks, particularly in code generation. This fix is a notable improvement and is expected to enhance the model’s performance.

Future Releases and Other Updates

OpenAI has announced the upcoming launch of GPT-4 Turbo with vision (GPT-4 V) to the general public in the near future. Additionally, the company has introduced new and improved text embedding models, primarily targeting technical users. Furthermore, a new version of the free moderation API, designed to identify potentially harmful text, has been released under the label version 007.