OpenAI Lowers Prices And Addresses Issues With GPT-4

Written by: Hildagard Dey | Published: 26 January 2024
OpenAI, a leading AI company, has made significant updates to its models and pricing, impacting developers and potentially signaling changes for consumers in the future.

Key Takeaway

OpenAI has made significant updates to its models, including price reductions for API access and the introduction of new model versions, addressing issues with GPT-4 and preparing for future releases.

New Model Versions and Price Reductions

GPT-3.5 Turbo, a widely used model, has seen a reduction in input and output prices by 50% and 25% respectively, now priced at $0.0005 per thousand tokens in, and $0.0015 per thousand tokens out. This change is likely to benefit paying users, especially those engaging in text-intensive applications.

Enhancements and Fixes

The latest version of GPT-3.5 Turbo, labeled 0125, brings “various improvements,” although specific details have not been disclosed by OpenAI. On the other hand, GPT-4 Turbo’s new preview model, also labeled 0125, aims to address issues related to “laziness” in completing tasks, particularly in code generation. This fix is a notable improvement and is expected to enhance the model’s performance.

Future Releases and Other Updates

OpenAI has announced the upcoming launch of GPT-4 Turbo with vision (GPT-4 V) to the general public in the near future. Additionally, the company has introduced new and improved text embedding models, primarily targeting technical users. Furthermore, a new version of the free moderation API, designed to identify potentially harmful text, has been released under the label version 007.


