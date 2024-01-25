Newsnews
Goodbye Ingenuity: NASA’s Mars Helicopter Takes Its Final Flight

Written by: Gloriane Bowes | Published: 26 January 2024
Ingenuity, the small helicopter that has been exploring the Red Planet for nearly three years, has completed its last flight. NASA revealed that one of the helicopter’s carbon fiber rotor blades was damaged during its final mission, leading to its permanent grounding.

Key Takeaway

Ingenuity, NASA’s Mars helicopter, has concluded its mission after sustaining damage to one of its rotor blades. Despite the challenging Martian environment, Ingenuity exceeded expectations by completing 72 flights and achieving significant milestones.

Remarkable Run

Ingenuity’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable. Initially launched as a technology demonstration mission, engineers aimed for up to five flights. Despite the incredibly thin Martian atmosphere, which is less than 1% as dense as Earth’s, Ingenuity surpassed all expectations by completing 72 flights. It covered a total distance of 11 miles and reached a peak altitude of 79 feet.

Challenges and Achievements

Mars presents numerous challenges such as epic dust storms, extreme cold, and minimal atmospheric protection from radiation. Nevertheless, Ingenuity defied the odds and accomplished significant milestones during its time on the Red Planet.

Historic First Flight

Ingenuity made history with its inaugural flight on April 19, 2021, after arriving on Mars attached to the Perseverance rover. Serving as a scout for the rover, Ingenuity played a crucial role in surveying sites and capturing essential photos and videos.

Legacy and Future Missions

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson likened Ingenuity to the Wright brothers, emphasizing its role in paving the way for future flight missions within our solar system. He highlighted its contribution to advancing safer and smarter human missions to Mars and beyond.

