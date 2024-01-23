Newsnews
Sierra Space's Inflatable Habitat Successfully Passes Ultimate Burst Pressure Test

Written by: Nelli Jaynes | Published: 23 January 2024
Sierra Space has achieved a significant milestone in the development of its inflatable space habitat. The company recently conducted the “ultimate burst pressure” test at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, which resulted in the successful inflation of the module to 77 psi before it burst. This test demonstrates that the inflatable module exceeded NASA’s recommended safety level of 60.8 psi by 27%. The completion of this test marks a crucial step forward for Sierra Space as it progresses towards its goal of launching and operating a private space station in collaboration with Blue Origin by the end of the decade.

Key Takeaway

Sierra Space has successfully completed the “ultimate burst pressure” test of its inflatable space habitat, demonstrating the module’s capability to exceed NASA’s recommended safety level. This achievement marks a significant advancement in the development of private space stations and paves the way for future innovations in space technology.

Advancements in Space Technology

The successful test of the inflatable module, known as the Large Integrated Flexible Environment (LIFE) habitat, represents a significant advancement in space technology. This test, conducted on a full-scale module standing over 20-feet-tall, showcases the potential for creating habitable space in low Earth orbit using inflatable structures. Sierra Space’s innovative approach aims to revolutionize the deployment of space habitats, offering a more efficient and cost-effective alternative to traditional rigid structures.

Materials and Design

The LIFE habitat’s pressure shell, constructed of expandable “softgoods,” is a key component that enables the module to function as a rigid structure once inflated. The use of advanced materials such as Vectran straps, composed of high-performance polymers, contributes to the strength and durability of the inflatable habitat. Sierra Space’s collaboration with ILC Dover to design and test these materials underscores the company’s commitment to ensuring the reliability and safety of the LIFE modules.

Future Implications

Sierra Space’s plan to deploy the LIFE modules as part of the Orbital Reef project in collaboration with Blue Origin signifies a significant step towards the realization of a private space station. The company’s dedication to conducting aggressive testing at both sub- and full-scale levels reflects its commitment to advancing the development of the inflatable habitat. As Sierra Space continues to make progress in this groundbreaking endeavor, the potential for creating a sustainable and functional space station in low Earth orbit becomes increasingly promising.

