Worldcoin Suspends Orb-Verification Service In India, Brazil And France

Worldcoin has announced the suspension of its Orb-verification service in India, Brazil, and France. The decision comes shortly after the company’s expansion of the helmet-shaped eyeball-scanning device into these markets. Tools for Humanity, the foundation overseeing Worldcoin’s development, stated that the expansion of the Orb to these markets was intended for a “limited time access.”

Surprise Retreat

The sudden retreat from these markets has taken many by surprise. Worldcoin had previously set up pop-up kiosks in several parts of India to onboard new users, drawing significant interest from the public. However, reports suggest that the company had been facing regulatory challenges in India for some time.

Commitment to Regulatory Compliance

Lily Gordon, a spokesperson for Tools for Humanity, emphasized Worldcoin’s commitment to working with global partners to meet regulatory requirements and provide a safe, secure, and transparent service for verified humans.

Orb Verification System

The Orb, weighing five pounds, scans an individual’s eyeballs to verify their identity, drawing parallels to India’s Aadhaar biometric data verification system. Worldcoin had initiated a multi-city tour to showcase the Orb in various locations across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The tour concluded in late summer and was accompanied by previews of the Orb in several global cities.