Newsnews
News

Worldcoin Suspends Orb-Verification Service In India, Brazil And France

Written by: Becca Richey | Published: 21 December 2023
worldcoin-suspends-orb-verification-service-in-india-brazil-and-france
News

Worldcoin has announced the suspension of its Orb-verification service in India, Brazil, and France. The decision comes shortly after the company’s expansion of the helmet-shaped eyeball-scanning device into these markets. Tools for Humanity, the foundation overseeing Worldcoin’s development, stated that the expansion of the Orb to these markets was intended for a “limited time access.”

Key Takeaway

Worldcoin has suspended its Orb-verification service in India, Brazil, and France, citing regulatory challenges and the need to ensure compliance with local laws and regulations.

Surprise Retreat

The sudden retreat from these markets has taken many by surprise. Worldcoin had previously set up pop-up kiosks in several parts of India to onboard new users, drawing significant interest from the public. However, reports suggest that the company had been facing regulatory challenges in India for some time.

Commitment to Regulatory Compliance

Lily Gordon, a spokesperson for Tools for Humanity, emphasized Worldcoin’s commitment to working with global partners to meet regulatory requirements and provide a safe, secure, and transparent service for verified humans.

Orb Verification System

The Orb, weighing five pounds, scans an individual’s eyeballs to verify their identity, drawing parallels to India’s Aadhaar biometric data verification system. Worldcoin had initiated a multi-city tour to showcase the Orb in various locations across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The tour concluded in late summer and was accompanied by previews of the Orb in several global cities.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Sam Altman’s Role In Worldcoin To Remain Unchanged Amidst OpenAI Chaos
News

Sam Altman’s Role In Worldcoin To Remain Unchanged Amidst OpenAI Chaos

by Corie Canada | 22 November 2023
Tinder Empowers Friends To Play Matchmaker With New Feature
News

Tinder Empowers Friends To Play Matchmaker With New Feature

by Elmira Sommers | 23 October 2023
New Funding Round Places Prove Identity’s Valuation Above $1 Billion
News

New Funding Round Places Prove Identity’s Valuation Above $1 Billion

by Lonee Nemeth | 19 October 2023
Meta To Deprecate Facebook News In The U.K., Germany, And France
News

Meta To Deprecate Facebook News In The U.K., Germany, And France

by Nicoline Castorena | 6 September 2023
Where Are Dell Laptops Made
TECHNOLOGY

Where Are Dell Laptops Made

by Glynnis Scribner | 30 August 2023
Spotify Imposes Restrictions On Free Tier To Boost Paid Users In India
News

Spotify Imposes Restrictions On Free Tier To Boost Paid Users In India

by Marika Linville | 9 October 2023
How Many People Use PayPal
FINTECH

How Many People Use PayPal

by Aloysia Mercurio | 1 November 2023
What Is Facebook Pay
AI

What Is Facebook Pay

by Francesca Schaeffer | 19 September 2023

Recent Stories

How To Connect Samsung Soundbar Via Bluetooth
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Connect Samsung Soundbar Via Bluetooth

by Becca Richey | 21 December 2023
How To Pair An Xfinity Remote To A Soundbar
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Pair An Xfinity Remote To A Soundbar

by Becca Richey | 21 December 2023
How To Connect My Subwoofer To My Samsung Soundbar
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Connect My Subwoofer To My Samsung Soundbar

by Becca Richey | 21 December 2023
How To Connect Samsung Soundbar To Subwoofer Without Remote
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Connect Samsung Soundbar To Subwoofer Without Remote

by Becca Richey | 21 December 2023
How To Connect A Samsung Soundbar To A Roku TV
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Connect A Samsung Soundbar To A Roku TV

by Becca Richey | 21 December 2023
Where Is Auto Power Link On Samsung Soundbar
Smart Home Gadgets

Where Is Auto Power Link On Samsung Soundbar

by Becca Richey | 21 December 2023
How To Connect Samsung Soundbar To Alexa
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Connect Samsung Soundbar To Alexa

by Becca Richey | 21 December 2023
How To Connect A Soundbar To PS4
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Connect A Soundbar To PS4

by Becca Richey | 21 December 2023