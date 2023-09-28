worldcoin-expands-focus-on-emerging-markets-despite-criticism

Worldcoin, the controversial crypto project launched by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, continues to gain attention and traction, with millions of people already signing up. The project has attracted both passionate supporters and vocal skeptics, but Worldcoin remains undeterred in pursuing its ambitious goals.

Worldcoin Faces Critics and Skepticism

Despite the buzz and excitement surrounding Worldcoin, critics and skeptics have voiced their concerns. Kenya, for example, recently put a halt to the project’s scanning of its citizens. Nevertheless, Worldcoin remains committed to forging ahead with its plans.

“I think it’s super healthy for people to be skeptical,” commented Tiago Sada, head of product for Tools for Humanity and a core contributor to Worldcoin, in a recent interview. “At the same time, we have seen a ton of adoption…When we first started, we expected more skepticism, but people are really excited by the Orb.”

Impressive Adoption Rate

Since its launch, over 2.325 million individuals from 120 countries have signed up for Worldcoin by scanning their irises using the Worldcoin Orb. Over the past seven days alone, there have been approximately 39,000 new account registrations, with more than 130,000 daily wallet transactions, as reported on the company’s website.

World Tour and Regional Traction

Worldcoin has been on a global tour, visiting major cities like Tokyo, Miami, New York City, and San Francisco since April. The project has gained significant traction in smaller, developing regions, although the company claims its adoption is widespread.

Sada mentioned, “In Portugal, more than 1% of the population has already signed up for Worldcoin, so we’re starting to see some real traction all over the world.” In addition, Worldcoin boasted over 200,000 verified World IDs in Chile, surpassing 1% of the country’s population.