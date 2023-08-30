Welcome To The New TechCrunch: A Fresh Wave Of Innovation

Big news in the tech world! TechCrunch, the leading tech news organization, is undergoing some exciting changes. With the appointment of Connie Loizos as the new General Manager and Editor-in-Chief, TechCrunch is set to embark on a journey of evolution and growth to better serve its readers.

Delving deeper into the startup and VC scene

TechCrunch has always been renowned for its comprehensive coverage of the rapidly expanding startup and venture capital landscape. With this new appointment, TechCrunch is determined to go even further, offering its readers a more in-depth exploration into the world of startups. Loizos, Founder of StrictlyVC, a popular daily newsletter, brings valuable expertise and a fresh perspective to TechCrunch.

More original reporting, less mainstream

One of the key changes at TechCrunch will be an increased focus on original reporting. While TechCrunch will continue to keep readers updated on important industry news, the team will also dedicate more time to uncovering stories that have yet to be told by any other publication. This commitment to original reporting will set TechCrunch apart from its competitors and provide readers with unique insights and perspectives.

Enhanced user experience

TechCrunch understands the importance of tailoring content to its readers’ interests. To ensure a more personalized experience, TechCrunch plans to introduce additional newsletter products and produce more engaging video content. Furthermore, readers can look forward to attending intimate events hosted by TechCrunch. These initiatives aim to provide readers with various platforms to engage with the latest tech news, connect with industry experts, and stay informed.

Gratitude to the TechCrunch team and readers

Connie Loizos recognizes the immense contribution of Matthew Panzarino and Joey Hinson, who have played pivotal roles in shaping TechCrunch. Matthew, with almost a decade of leadership experience, will continue to provide valuable guidance as an advisor to Yahoo and TechCrunch. Joey, the longtime GM, has made a significant impact on TechCrunch’s business, even during challenging economic times. The team at TechCrunch is grateful for their hard work and dedication.

Continuing to earn your attention

TechCrunch understands that in a competitive landscape, they need to consistently deliver quality content to keep readers engaged. The team is committed to earning your attention by providing insightful and trustworthy reporting. Their expertise and knowledge in the tech industry sets them apart from other news organizations.

Key Takeaway TechCrunch has welcomed Connie Loizos as the new General Manager and Editor-in-Chief. With a focus on deepening coverage of startups and venture capital, increasing original reporting, and improving the user experience, TechCrunch aims to deliver unique and engaging content to its readers.

TechCrunch values your feedback and invites you to continue providing input to help them stay on track. They appreciate your continued support and look forward to surprising and delighting you in the coming months. Stay tuned for the exciting changes ahead!