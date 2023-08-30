Snapchat Launches AI Selfie Feature ‘Dreams’

Snapchat has announced the launch of its new generative AI feature called “Dreams,” enabling users to create fantastical images of themselves in various scenarios. With Dreams, users can transform themselves into a mermaid swimming in the deep sea or a Renaissance-era royal. This exciting feature was unveiled shortly after TechCrunch reported on Snapchat’s plans to introduce it.

To access Dreams, users need to go to the Memories section, where a new tab specifically for Dreams is available. By uploading a few selfies, users can create a personalized generative AI model and start exploring their Dreams. The initial pack of Dreams, comprising eight images, is free, while additional packs can be purchased for $1.

In the near future, Dreams will also feature the ability to include other friends who have opted in to the feature.

The rollout of Dreams will begin with a slow launch in Australia and New Zealand, gradually expanding to all users worldwide over the next few weeks, according to Snapchat.

Key Takeaway Snapchat has introduced a new generative AI feature called Dreams, which allows users to create fantastic images of themselves in various scenarios. This exciting addition expands Snapchat’s range of generative AI features, following the recent launch of its AI-powered chatbot My AI.

While this new feature is generating buzz, it is worth noting that other AI photo apps available on the App Store, such as Lensa and Remini, have already gained popularity for providing similar capabilities. These apps allow users to enhance their selfies or create professional-looking headshots for professional networking platforms like LinkedIn.

The introduction of Dreams was not entirely unexpected, as it was first spotted earlier this year by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi. He revealed that Dreams would enable users to insert their own likeness into generative AI-powered realms.

With Dreams, Snapchat continues to push boundaries in the realm of generative AI technology. The company previously launched its AI-powered chatbot My AI, which can now respond to users with a Snap rather than just plain text.