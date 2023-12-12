Snapchat+ Unveils New AI-Powered Image Creation Feature For Subscribers

Snapchat has announced the release of new AI-powered features for Snapchat+ subscribers, offering an array of exciting tools for creative image generation. The latest update introduces the ability to create and send AI-generated images based on text prompts, alongside access to the Dream selfie feature for use with friends.

Key Takeaway Snapchat+ subscribers now have access to AI-generated image creation tools, including an AI image generator, Dream selfie feature for use with friends, and an AI-powered extend tool.

AI Image Generator

Subscribers can now utilize the AI image generator by selecting the “AI” button located on the right side of their screen. This feature allows users to choose from a variety of prompts or input their own text prompt, which the app will then use to generate an AI image. Once the image is ready, users can edit, download, and share it with others.

Dream Selfie Feature

Additionally, subscribers can now incorporate Snapchat’s generative AI selfie feature, Dream, into their interactions with friends. This feature enables users to create imaginative images of themselves in various scenarios and include a friend in the image. Subscribers receive one free pack of eight Dreams per month.

New AI-Powered Extend Tool

Another notable addition is the AI-powered extend tool, which allows users to automatically obtain a zoomed-out image with the background filled in when they have zoomed in too closely on a photo.

These new features are currently being rolled out, with regional availability varying. The introduction of these features demonstrates Snapchat’s commitment to enhancing the app’s AI capabilities and expanding on existing offerings.