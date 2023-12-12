Newsnews
News

Laredo Labs Innovates With AI-Powered Code Generation Platform

Written by: Johnette Alonzo | Published: 13 December 2023
laredo-labs-innovates-with-ai-powered-code-generation-platform
News

Developers are increasingly turning to AI technology to streamline their workflows, with a recent survey from Stack Overflow revealing that 77% of developers are enthusiastic about using AI tools for code generation. This trend has paved the way for the emergence of AI-powered platforms like GitHub Copilot and Amazon CodeWhisperer, and now, a new player has entered the arena – Laredo Labs.

Key Takeaway

Laredo Labs is spearheading the use of AI to automate development work, offering a unique platform for code generation that is poised to transform the software engineering landscape.

Laredo Labs: Revolutionizing Code Generation with AI

Laredo Labs, co-founded in 2022 by Mark Gabel and Daniel Lord, is at the forefront of developing an AI-driven platform for code generation. Leveraging a sophisticated AI model trained on data from approximately a hundred million software projects, Laredo Labs’ platform is capable of writing, editing, and deleting code based on high-level natural language commands. This innovative approach not only expedites development tasks but also meticulously documents the progress.

The Vision Behind Laredo Labs

Mark Gabel, the former chief scientist at Viv Labs, and Daniel Lord, a platform engineer at Siri, joined forces to create Laredo Labs. Gabel expressed his passion for advancing software development, stating, “We’ve always cared a great deal about our craft and have always strived to make better software, faster. My background in AI-driven software engineering — and the sudden increase in AI scale — created a unique opportunity to make a massive leap in software development tooling.”

Laredo’s AI-Driven Developer Experience

Laredo Labs is committed to introducing an ambitious new AI-driven developer experience. The platform, currently available in private preview, can tackle “repository-level” tasks based on instructions or text extracted directly from an issue tracker. Gabel emphasized, “Laredo is a ‘full stack’ machine learning company,” highlighting the comprehensive nature of the AI-driven developer experience.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the potential of generative coding tools is evident, legal challenges loom. Microsoft, GitHub, and OpenAI are facing a lawsuit alleging IP law violations related to their AI tool, Copilot. Similarly, concerns have been raised about the legal implications of incorporating copyrighted suggestions from AI tools into production software. As Laredo Labs steps into this competitive landscape, it will need to navigate these legal complexities.

Future Prospects

Despite the legal hurdles, Laredo Labs is optimistic about its prospects in the software engineering market. With a recent seed funding round of $8.5 million co-led by Radical Ventures and Horizons Ventures, the company is poised for growth. A portion of the funding will be allocated to expanding Laredo’s team, reflecting the company’s commitment to advancing its AI-driven platform and solidifying its position in the industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Personalized Text-to-Video Generator By Former Myspace Founders Takes Selfies To The Next Level
News

New Personalized Text-to-Video Generator By Former Myspace Founders Takes Selfies To The Next Level

by Drona Markley | 8 November 2023
How Many Cybersecurity Companies Are There In The World
TECHNOLOGY

How Many Cybersecurity Companies Are There In The World

by Gratiana Soileau | 12 September 2023
Imbue Raises $200M To Build AI Models That Can ‘robustly Reason’
News

Imbue Raises $200M To Build AI Models That Can ‘robustly Reason’

by Ophelie Depew | 8 September 2023
New Funding Boost For AI21 Labs Amidst OpenAI Turmoil
News

New Funding Boost For AI21 Labs Amidst OpenAI Turmoil

by Ninnetta Stuck | 21 November 2023
New AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT: Latest Updates And Controversies
News

New AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT: Latest Updates And Controversies

by Tarra Escalante | 30 August 2023
New AI Models From Twelve Labs Enable Deep Understanding Of Videos
News

New AI Models From Twelve Labs Enable Deep Understanding Of Videos

by Dorisa Dillingham | 25 October 2023
Betaworks Embraces Augmentative AI In Latest Camp Cohort
News

Betaworks Embraces Augmentative AI In Latest Camp Cohort

by Jannelle Buford | 31 August 2023
15 Best Coding Games For Kids for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Best Coding Games For Kids for 2023

by Trude Vanburen | 20 September 2023

Recent Stories

Microsoft’s Climate Fund Invests In Sustainable Jet Fuel Company Dimensional Energy
News

Microsoft’s Climate Fund Invests In Sustainable Jet Fuel Company Dimensional Energy

by Johnette Alonzo | 13 December 2023
Coin Cloud Bitcoin ATM Company Hacked: 300,000 Customers’ Data Stolen
News

Coin Cloud Bitcoin ATM Company Hacked: 300,000 Customers’ Data Stolen

by Johnette Alonzo | 13 December 2023
Google Maps Introduces New Controls For User Privacy
News

Google Maps Introduces New Controls For User Privacy

by Johnette Alonzo | 13 December 2023
How To Tell If A Case Fan Is Dying
TECHNOLOGY

How To Tell If A Case Fan Is Dying

by Johnette Alonzo | 13 December 2023
How To Reverse A Case Fan
TECHNOLOGY

How To Reverse A Case Fan

by Johnette Alonzo | 13 December 2023
How Do I Know Which Way A Case Fan Blows
TECHNOLOGY

How Do I Know Which Way A Case Fan Blows

by Johnette Alonzo | 13 December 2023
How The Install A Case Fan
TECHNOLOGY

How The Install A Case Fan

by Johnette Alonzo | 13 December 2023
How Big Is A 120mm Case Fan Hole?
TECHNOLOGY

How Big Is A 120mm Case Fan Hole?

by Johnette Alonzo | 13 December 2023