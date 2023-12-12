Taiwan’s Gogoro Launches Battery Swapping And Electric Two-Wheelers In India

Taiwanese electric scooter manufacturer Gogoro has officially entered the Indian market with the introduction of a battery-swapping network and three smartscooters. This move marks the company’s foray into the world’s most populous country and the largest two-wheeler market.

Key Takeaway Gogoro’s entry into India with its battery-swapping network and electric smartscooters demonstrates the company’s strategic focus on the Indian market and its commitment to meeting the growing demand for electric vehicles in the country.

Gogoro’s Strategic Plans for India

Gogoro CEO Horace Luke expressed the company’s strategic interest in India, highlighting the country’s significance as a central hub for manufacturing. The company aims to export the India-made smartscooters to other markets, with Nepal being the first target for expansion. Gogoro plans to partner with Nebula Energy to launch its India-made scooter in Kathmandu.

Battery-Swapping Network and Smartscooters

Gogoro has initiated its entry into India with a battery-swapping network targeting business-to-business customers in Delhi and Goa. The company plans to roll out Gogoro-branded battery-swapping stations for logistics and business customers in Mumbai and Pune in the first half of 2024. The battery swapping network will subsequently be opened to consumers, particularly two-wheeler commuters, in the second quarter.

Alongside the battery-swapping network, Gogoro has introduced its India-manufactured smartscooter CrossOver GX250, which is now available in the country. The CrossOver 50 and CrossOver S models are scheduled to be shipped later in 2024.

India-Manufactured CrossOver GX250

The CrossOver GX250 is being manufactured at a Foxconn facility in Maharashtra. It features a 2.5 kW Direct Drive system, capable of reaching a top speed of over 60kph. The scooter includes four cargo areas and is designed to cater to the specific road conditions and comfort requirements of Indian commuters.

Future Plans and Investments

Gogoro has announced its intention to offer its mobility-as-a-service platform GoShare in India by partnering with the Indian startup FutureEV. The company will provide Gogoro battery swapping and smartscooters in Goa, a region that attracts more than 8.5 million tourists annually.

In addition, Gogoro has made significant investments in India, including a partnership with the Indian automobile giant Hero MotoCorp. The company has also backed EV fleet management startup Zypp Electric with a substantial investment, emphasizing its commitment to the Indian market.